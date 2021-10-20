draw accumulates and can pay R$21 million

Nobody got the six numbers of the contest 2420 from Mega-Sena held this Tuesday, the 19th. The estimated prize for the next bet, which will be held on Thursday, the 21st, is BRL 21 million.

Check out the six dozen drawn:

05-08-29-39-44-60

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, 18 bets hit the corner and won R$ 86,921.91 each. Another 2,198 bettors hit the court and pocketed R$ 1,016.89.







Mega-Sena amassed Photo: Agência Brasil

How to play

Mega-Sena pays millions to the hit of the 6 numbers drawn. You can still win prizes by matching 4 or 5 numbers out of the 60 available on the betting wheel. To compete, you must mark from 6 to 15 numbers on the ticket, allowing the system to choose the numbers for you (Surpresinha) and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive contests (Teimosinha).

sweepstakes

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. In special weeks, there are three drawings, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

bets

The minimum bet, of 6 numbers, costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers you dial, the higher the price of the bet and the greater the chances of winning the most coveted prize in the country.