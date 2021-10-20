Drone operator will attempt to rescue stray dogs from volcano in La Palma

On Tuesday (19), a Spanish drone operator received permission to try to rescue three dogs trapped near a volcano in the Canary Islands, capturing them with a remote-controlled net and lifting them over a lava flow.

The three dogs have been trapped for weeks in an abandoned backyard covered in volcanic ash on the island of La Palma.

They were fed by drones that drop food packages, but so far no one has been able to figure out how to rescue them. Helicopters are banned from flying into the area because of the hot gas that can damage their rotors.

After evaluating the proposed rescue mission, emergency authorities said in a statement that they had decided to allow it.

Jaime Pereira, CEO of drone operator Aerocamaras, said he plans to send a 50-kilogram drone equipped with a wide net to try to trap the dogs, one by one, and take them to safety, flying 450 meters over flowing lava.

“It’s the first time an animal has been rescued with a drone and the first time it needs to be captured,” Pereira told Reuters. “If this is the last option dogs have? So let’s go after them.”

The operator will have only four minutes to lure a dog into the net and another four minutes to fly it.

“What we don’t want is to run out of battery when flying over lava,” said Pereira.

Test flights are still being carried out. Ultimately, the mission depends on how the dogs respond to the machine, Pereira said.

“They have been eating very little for weeks. They may come or be afraid of the drone. We really depend on your reaction.”

