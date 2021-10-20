Drones are hope to save dogs trapped in the eruption of volcanoes in Spain

Aerocamaras, a drone company in the Galicia region of Spain, is preparing to carry out an unprecedented rescue in Todoque, in the city of La Palma, in the Canary Islands archipelago. They have been working for at least a week on developing a technology to save four dogs that were trapped in the area.

Todoque was completely devastated after the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano that has lasted for over a month. Other companies, such as Ticom and Volcanic Life, took turns bringing food and water to the dogs. The company’s CEO, Jaime Pereira, stated that the maneuver is risky and that there is no precedent in the world.

The company made modifications to a device used to transport cargo to ships in the Strait of Gibraltar. The drone is about 2.50 m in diameter and can carry up to 24 kg. However, it is necessary to consider that there are many differences between transporting cargo and transporting a living being.

For the crucial moment, the realization of the rescue, the company developed a special net that can be lowered and attract the dogs with a food bait. Meanwhile, two other drones will also be on site to assist in monitoring the operation. The great difficulty is to attract the dog to the net. In addition, the company’s CEO says that a system has been developed that will quickly return dogs to the ground should anything go wrong.

In addition to the difficulty of rescuing, the company faces another barrier. Current legislation in Spain does not allow drones to transport people and animals, which makes this entire rescue operation illegal. The company’s CEO stated that the necessary documentation has already been delivered to the responsible bodies. The non-governmental organization Leales is actively working on the internet, requesting the removal of legal obstacles that are making it impossible to rescue the animals.

Aerocamaras also needs logistical support, since, according to Pereira, the company will need to transport 90 to 100 kilos of materials to carry out the rescue. But little by little, companies are joining the cause and offering help to the Galician company. A company in the Andalusia region has already offered to charter the plane to transport staff and equipment to the site as soon as legally possible.