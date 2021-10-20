Duda Reis opens the game about love life: ‘I’m single and kissing a lot’ | celebrities



Rio – Duda Reis has been single since the end of her relationship with businessman Bruno Rudge. In an interview with youtuber Matheus Mazzafera, the 20-year-old actress told all about her love life and stated that she is enjoying being single. The influencer also made it clear that she does not intend to engage in a new romance for now.

“I’m single and kissing a lot. (…) Sometimes I’m invisible, sometimes I’m super on. I’m very phases. At the moment, I prefer to be single. I’m enjoying this phase. I’m only 20 years old and sometimes I forget, I have a feeling that I’m in my early 30s. I’m in a moment where I just want to enjoy my age and things until I didn’t,” declared the model.

Duda also commented on her maturation in recent months: “I think that everything happens at the right time and that, in fact, it has to happen. But today I want to live in a moment of mine, total. No pressure, I just want to enjoy my 20 years,” stated the artist.

Recently, actor João Guilherme revealed that he had a “colorful friendship” with the model, who, in turn, says he never kissed more than two people on the same night: “Not even at Carnival, I’ve never enjoyed a single Carnival! be my first.”

About the future, Nego do Borel’s ex-girlfriend guarantees that she has not ruled out the possibility of entering into a new relationship: “I don’t know if I would date. At the moment, I say I would not want to date. But we don’t know tomorrow, there will be a ‘meeting of souls’, something crazy,” he reflected.