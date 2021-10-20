Dudu asks for ‘cheaper tickets’ for Libertadores final

Conmebol announced today the ticket prices for the final of the Libertadores da América between Flamengo and Palmeiras. The high prices scared fans and even players. In an Instagram post of the competition, forward Dudu called for entries to be ‘more affordable’.

“Too expensive the ticket, it has to be cheaper,” he wrote, referring to the game that will take place on 27 November.

Tickets for the match at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, vary in prices from R$1,110 to R$3,600. The values ​​increase according to the sector chosen by the fan.

According to a statement from the organisation, the Uruguayan government released 50% of the stadium’s capacity, more than 20,000 seats, which will be divided equally between the finalists’ fans.

“50% of the amount collected corresponds to participating clubs and 50% to cover expenses for organizing and running the event,” explained Conmebol in a statement.

The organization informed that, starting tomorrow, the registration phase of interest to buy tickets will open, which will last until October 24th. Tickets for the final of Libertadores will be sold to the public from the 27th.