Dudu criticizes ticket prices for the Libertadores final

The final of the Copa Libertadores is coming and the Conmebol announced, on Tuesday, the price of tickets for those who want to follow Palmeiras x Flamengo in loco, at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo, Uruguay. The price is quite salty: R$ 1.1 thousand for the cheapest and R$ 3,600 for the most expensive. The announcement revolted not only the fans, but also the players of the teams.







Dudu said that the price of the Libertadores final is too expensive Photo: Marcello Zambrana/Agif-Agência de Fotografia / Estadão

A striker for Palmeiras, Dudu promises to be one of the protagonists of the Brazilian duel in Uruguay. Even so, he did not hide his displeasure with the entity that rules South American football and made a point of commenting on Conmebol’s official Instagram post. “Too expensive the ticket, it has to be cheaper”, wrote the player.

While the athlete tried to keep the class, other users revolted a little more. Entries announced by Conmebol are being sold in dollars, which justifies the high value, but does not explain why the US currency is used.

Starting next week, 20,000 tickets will be sold for each of the unique finals of the continent’s main club tournaments: Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. Both decisions will be made by Brazilian clubs. Athletico-PR x Red Bull Bragantino make the other duel.

The organization informed that the “registration phase” for fans to register to obtain tickets opens this Wednesday, 20th, and closes on Sunday, 24th. American. Libertadores ticket sales begin on Wednesday, 27.