EA punishes more than 30,000 FIFA 22 players for glitch abuse • Eurogamer.pt

EA punished more than 30,000 FIFA 22 players who decided to take advantage of a mistake to their great benefit in Ultimate Team, the most competitive mode in the series.

The FUT Champions, the most difficult and competitive competition of FIFA 22 and part of the FUT, was at the mercy of the “no loss glitch”, which allowed players to play and achieve 20 consecutive victories. Doing this allowed you to reap the great rewards associated with the difficult feat.

Players, who felt they were facing an imminent defeat, pressed the main button on the controller to access the console menu and waited for the timer to end for the game to end, but contrary to what was supposed, the game does not register a defeat and players continued their journey unpunished.

The glitch began to be shared among the community and became so popular that the rain of rewards meant a flood of cards for sale on the transfer market and plummeting prices.

EA has reported that more than 30,000 accounts have been identified that have repeated the glitch multiple times and have been suspended from FUT activity for 7 days, which will prevent them from participating in the FUT Champions finals.

However, the FIFA 22 community seems to feel that the 7-day punishment is weak for the manipulation that has been done, as it is the most competitive mode in FIFA 22.

We have identified over 30K active accounts that exploited this issue consistently and have suspended them from FIFA 22 online for 7 days, avoiding them from participating in this week?s FUT Champions Finals. Read about our Positive Play Charter here – https://t.co/KR5ZrE9X5O https://t.co/c5wih0bkGR — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) October 20, 2021