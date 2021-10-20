Elden Ring is postponed to February

Elden Ring has been pushed back about a month to February 25, 2022. In addition, the game will receive closed auditions with audience participation between November 12 and 14, just register and cheer.

According to the game’s developer team, the delay occurred because “the game’s depth and strategic freedom surpassed initial expectations.” After the news, the team thanked the fans for their patience.

Important message: ELDEN RING will release on Feb 25, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations. Thank you for your trust & patience. We look forward to seeing you experience the game in the Closed Network Test in Nov. The #ELDENRING team — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) October 18, 2021

In return for the postponement, good news was released for the game. Elden Ring will have a connection testing period to judge how well online elements work when placed under the stress of a full player base. To gain access, simply register on the game’s official website and hope to be chosen. Important to mention that you can only play on consoles — PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S. Cross-play between devices of the same family will be released.

There will be five testing sessions in total between November 12th and 14th. Check the times converted to Brasília:

November 12th

November 13

November 14

Translated by Matheus Bianezzi*

