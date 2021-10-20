End of story: Bahia negotiates termination of defender Lucas Fonseca’s contract | bahia

The sentence above was how the president of Bahia, Guilherme Bellintani, answered questions about Lucas Fonseca’s possible departure from the club, on October 6, when he spoke to a program on the club’s official radio. But between theory and practice, there is a big gap. Lucas Fonseca has not been training with the Tricolor cast, and the contract termination negotiation is nearing its end. According to the calculation of the ge , the defender was removed on October 6th, the day of the manager’s interview. Wanted by the report, Bahia said it would not comment on the matter.

This Tuesday, on the return of the press release to the Evaristo de Macedo Training Center, Lucas Fonseca was not seen with the rest of the group at the training camp. When asked about the athlete’s absence from training, the club stated that the player was at the gym. However, in the club’s note about training, the defender is not mentioned, despite the highlights of Rossi and Cirino, who did not do the full training with the whole group.

Lucas Fonseca is on his third trip to Bahia. The defender wore the tricolor shirt in 2012 and then in the 2013 and 2014 seasons. At 36, he has been with the club since 2016. Last year, his contract was renewed due to a clause in the player’s contract, which determines the extension of the link automatically in case of participation in a certain number of games in the year. With the bond until the end of this year, he was a reserve and had been questioned when he entered the field.

In addition to Lucas Fonseca, another professional with a long history who does not stay at Bahia is the medical coordinator Luiz Sapucaia. Responsible for the club’s medical department, he has already been dismissed from the institution. According to Bahia, the change was due to internal changes in the routine of the club’s doctors and that Sapucaia would not have adapted to the new format. The doctor was contacted by the ge, but did not answer the calls.