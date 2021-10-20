England warns of increased sexual infection that rots the skin

A rare sexually transmitted infection called donovanosis has been most frequently diagnosed in England, according to health experts.

The disease caused by bacteria can cause the appearance of sores in the region of the genitals, which, if left untreated, can turn into ulcers with a strong odor and cause the skin to decompose.

According to The Sun newspaper, data from Public Health England show that cases of the infection increased from 19 in 2016 to 30 in 2019.

Credit: Dr_Microbe/istockBacteria Klebsiella granulomatis, which causes donovanosis

Still, it is a rare disease compared to other sexually transmitted infections. Across England, from 2016 to 2020, there were 114 cases of donovanosis, compared with more than one million cases of chlamydia and 266,000 cases of gonorrhea.

The transmission of donovanosis can occur from unprotected sexual intercourse with an infected person, but according to the gynecologist and obstetrician at the London MyHealthcare Clinic, Shree Datta, a small number of people can be infected by skin-to-skin contact.

“Severe cases can lead to permanent scarring and damage to the genitals, as well as discoloration and even irreversible swelling,” she told The Sun.

Another worrying factor is that due to the fact that donovanosis wounds are open, they are a gateway to secondary infections, and the disease is associated with a higher risk of HIV infection.

What is donovanosis

According to the Ministry of Health, it is an uncommon STI, caused by the bacteria Klebsiella granulomatis. It preferentially affects the skin and mucous membranes of the genitalia, groin and anus, causing ulcers, which can destroy the infected skin.

Signals and symptons

The first signs after infection are painless lumps around the genitals or anus that enlarge and take on a reddish appearance.

The wound usually bleeds easily. Without treatment, it can become infected and result in pain and unpleasant smells.

Diagnosis and treatment

In the presence of any sign or symptom of these STIs, it is recommended to seek a health service for the correct diagnosis and indication of appropriate antibiotic treatment.

At the end of the treatment, it is necessary to return to the consultation, to assess the cure of the infection.

Sexual contact should be avoided until signs and symptoms have disappeared and treatment is completed.