Epic Games Store starts Halloween promotion with discounts of up to 75%

With the approach of halloween, several companies use the date to make game promotions in their stores, the Epic Games wasted no time and has already placed a select list of games with a reduced price that can be purchased until November 1st, in addition users who log in to the game Rocket League fur launcher gives Epic Games until that date will earn the EG wheels demon disk, which will be automatically added to your inventory.

Titles on promotion offer a discount up to 75%, also remembering that the epic is offering a 40 reais coupon for those who join the list to receive emails from the company, check out more details by clicking here. Some of the games on sale are The Medium, Borderlands 3, Hitman III, Red Dead Redemption 2, in addition to the already established The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Grand Theft Auto V.

We have separated some of the main offers, check below.

Match Promotion price cyberpunk 2077 R$133.93 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 R$119.40 Red Dead Redemption 2 BRL 160.13 Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition BRL 34.99 Borderlands 3 BRL 39.56 hitman 3 BRL 56.99 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla R$119.99 The Medium R$121.49 Wolfenstein: The Old Blood BRL 19.99 Zombie Army 4: Dead War BRL 37.99 This War of Mine BRL 7.39 Killing Floor 2 BRL 13.99 Manager BRL 44.99 Remnant: From the Ashes BRL 30.39 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – GOTY Edition BRL 19.99 Scott Pilgrim vs The World The Game: Complete Edition BRL 29.99 Among Us BRL 7.49 Cities: Skylines BRL 13.99 Mafia: Trilogy R$153.94 Death Stranding BRL 95.60 Just Cause 4 Reloaded BRL 14.99 Watch Dogs 2 BRL 25.99

Remember that taking advantage of the Halloween atmosphere, the company is offering the game for free Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse, interested parties can redeem it in the store’s app until tomorrow, October 21 at noon, when the company will offer the game instead. Among the Sleep – Enhanced Edition.

THE Halloween Promotion can be accessed by the application of the Epic Games or through the company’s website, offers run until November 1st.

Source: Epic Games