Erasmo Viana ‘forgets’ cameras and shows her private parts

Erasmo Viana, ex-husband of Gabriela Pugliesi, is giving work to the cameramen of A Fazenda 13. Confined in Itapecerica da Serra, in the interior of São Paulo, the model who participates in the rural reality of Record ended up showing too much in recent days. During the shower or when he decides to change his clothes, the digital influencer always lets his intimate part slip away and takes the opportunity to take a look, the moments leave viewers sighing.

He is not the first participant to leak or show the mysterious body part. within the reality show of record. In the current season, pedestrians Dynho Alves, Bil Araújo and MC Gui are always waking up excited, arousing the curiosity of the audience from the sofa that follows the scenes on PlayPlus, the network’s paid streaming platform. When they’re at the pool or walking around in their swim trunks, they also leave viewers awestruck with their bodies up to date.

Circulating videos of Erasmo Viana, supposedly forgetting that he is being filmed, show the model in the stall or bedroom. While putting on his underwear, the atypical situation happened and drew attention. In the external area of ​​the headquarters, Pugliesi’s ex-partner took the opportunity to give an analysis, the camera in the room where Colorado is also took a close-up. A few years ago, photos on the internet without showing the boy’s face had already been leaked.

In previous editions, two finalists made a big splash. Biel, funkeiro who won a zero car, walked inside the headquarters with underwear and has also paid for a piggy bank on the reality show. While confined, he frequented the treehouse a lot, leaving part of the sack exposed without using his underwear to hide it. Yá Burihan’s ex-fiancé, Lipe Ribeiro, also tried to change in a kind of hut and even while taking care of himself, he showed his genitalia.

Continues after advertising

While changing in the stall, like Erasmo Viana, he went to adjust his underwear and slipped out part of his penis in the dependence. Ricardo Mariano, country singer of the duo with Munhoz, joined the most talked about topics on Twitter. The third pawn who exhibited the parts in A Fazenda was careless when the towel around his waist fell off. Rodrigo Moraes, model and presenter, also always let something extra appear when he used his famous samba-canção.