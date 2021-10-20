Erasmus is careless again and shocks to show his penis live

Erasmus Viana returned to “pay chick” in the confinement of The Farm 2021. The famous, who had recently shown his private parts by accident, was once again spotted by the reality cameras.

The carelessness on the part of the pawn, this time, happened while he was changing his underwear in the headquarters room, right after taking a shower.

As it became apparent in images that went viral on social media, he even tried to use a towel to protect himself, but not told that there was a camera right in front of him.

The scene, of course, made the viewers who were watching Playplus live – streaming service from record that broadcasts the program 24 hours a day.

“We’ll have to do a campaign for this hot male to stay until the end so we can enjoy his oversights”, fired an internet user.

“If soft already looks bulky, imagine hard”, stated another. “Pugliesi did very well when she was with Erasmus”, completed another one, referring to the heartthrob’s ex-wife.

Remember that Erasmus angered fans and family members of Marina Ferrari in the last sunday (17) after releasing comments in the confinement. Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband made alleged revelations about the influencer and also sent criticism.

After the repercussions, the peoa’s team presented old screenshots of their conversations on Instagram before the confinement.

“I was at Carlinhos Maia’s house… Yeah, man! [Ela] he kept texting me wanting to meet me there… Everything is on my direct. I’m going to speak now, administrators…“, declared the pawn, in conversation.

Erasmo Viana followed: “He sent a message to me, wanting to make an appointment to meet. Her friend wanting me to stay with her and me staying with Erika…”. “Are you sure you said, because her admins will see it and will look at the direct”, asked Rico.

“Of course I’m sure, I’m crazy, am I? But they’re going to delete the message”, fired the model, who said he thinks the peoa is not “welcome” in Carlinhos Maia’s group.

He completed by recalling that he took satisfaction from the influencer, after receiving a vote at the beginning of the game:

“I shouldn’t have spoken, I should have respected… ‘Okay, you voted for me’… But the fact that you’ve already texted me out there, that you went to train in my studio… You sent a message to me in confinement, understand? We didn’t have a friendship, but we had a connection. With this connection, I created expectations in my head, so I said ‘Why did the girl vote for me if I was getting too soft out there?’

Marina Ferrari’s adms then showed that Pugliesi’s ex reacted to the girl’s stories with spicy emojis and even suggestive responses.

“Sometimes people get into the habit of saying what they want in the version they want and forget that there is evidence of the truth. About what happened just now, we have the screenshots kept here showing the truth of the matter. We don’t like posting things that diverge from Marina’s positivity. But in cases like that they are necessary, as it was a lie about her. But now let’s go back to focusing on her routine and the good things she does in everyday life“, declared the team.

