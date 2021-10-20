Erotic video is broadcast live during TV news

An unusual event happened recently during the broadcast of the TV news Krem, in the United States. While the hosts were talking about the weather forecast, a pornographic video was accidentally shown and left the news production at a loss for what to do. It was approximately 13 seconds of the adult film broadcast live without the presenters realizing what was happening.

The news anchor was talking with the fellow from the program about the weather forecast, however, even though they had access to the images, neither of them noticed the video that was being shown to viewers. As if everything was happening normally, the presenters talked and interacted with issues relevant to the topic being shown with the help of the unusual video.

“How long it will last”asked the news anchor. “It can’t last forever, but it can last until the beginning of the week at least. And it looks like we’re going to have some bonus days of good weather after a mild weekend and beautiful temperatures.”, replied the journalist who was in another studio with a screen showing a map and right beside her the controversial video. The girls’ speeches ended up being interpreted differently.

By means of a statement, the American broadcaster said it still does not know why the adult video was aired. The police were called and the investigations, which have not yet been concluded, may point to a hacker attack or even a lack of attention from an employee: “An inappropriate video was aired in the first part of the program. We are working diligently to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again.”.

The news anchor didn’t take long to talk about the subject, which at that time was already being talked about on social media. Cody Proctor apologized for the serious failure and stated that the incident would not occur again: “An inappropriate video was aired in the first part of the program. We are working diligently to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again.”.

Newscasts, most of the time, are live and unforeseen events can happen at any time. Earlier this month, a power outage left the “Balanço Geral Londrina”, broadcast by RIC TV, in the dark. While the newscast was presented, the studio lights went out and the anchor didn’t know what to do. Lost with the situation, the journalist even tried to explain what had happened to viewers.

“Light the flashlight on me there! No angle? I’m showing up for what are you at home?”asked the journalist. “We’ll be right back, I think there’s no audio. Give problem”. Then he said the newspaper had to go off the air. Through his social networks, the anchor told that, due to heavy rains that hit the city, several places had their energy interrupted.

Check out the video of the adult film being shown during the American TV news!