Even with a victory in the classic gaucho, Grêmio still has great chances of being relegated according to mathematicians

According to the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), the possibility is just over 57%

Grêmio is experiencing a moment of turmoil in the Brazilian Championship. The team is only in second place in the competition and runs serious risks of being relegated to the second division and playing in Serie B next year. And the crisis is installed in Rio Grande do Sul.

The team got a breather in the last round. On Sunday (17), they beat Juventude, by 3 x 2, having opened three goals difference on the scoreboard, but later, in the final stretch, ended up retreating and took two goals, in the debut of Vagner Mancini as the club’s coach.

Even with the victory, the team still has great chances of falling, as in a survey by the Mathematics Department of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), they are still at 57.1% of chances to compete in the Brasileirão Serie B in 2022 .

It is worth remembering that even in the vice-lantern, Immortal still has two games to play, and may still win six points compared to Sport and Youth. The matches are against Atlético-MG, for the 19th round and Flamengo valid for the 2nd.

Meanwhile, Vagner Mancini prepares the team for the decisive match against Atlético-GO, next Monday (25).