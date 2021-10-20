Ex-Batwoman Ruby Rose Denounces Serial Stunt Abuses, Threats and Killings | Culture

Disclosure/Imdb Ruby Rose made the Batgirl

An actress who played the protagonist of “Batwoman” in the first season of the DC Comics series, Ruby Rose used Instagram to make serious accusations about the terrible working conditions she faced while filming the television production. She says she saw two stunt men die and a woman become quadriplegic due to unsafe structures on set.

Through accounts published in the social network’s Stories, the 35-year-old Australian artist reveals that she dealt with abuse and neglect of her own production while starring in “Batwoman”. According to Ruby Rose’s testimony, producer Peter Roth, former president of the Warner Bros. group, allegedly denied her proper treatment after the actress suffered injuries on set. Former Batwoman claims that the executive hired a private detective to create a “narrative” against the artist.

In a series of reprints of exams and x-rays taken in the past, Ruby Rose exposed the various injuries she sustained over the course of shooting the series, and claimed that producer Peter Roth and showrunner Caroline Dries forced her to return to work in less than 10 years. days after she performed a delicate emergency surgery.

“For everyone who said I was too stiff in ‘Batwoman,’ imagine going back to work ten days after that…10 days!” wrote the actress. “It was either that or the whole cast would get fired and I would disappoint everybody because Peter Roth said he wouldn’t cast someone else in my place and the studio would lose millions because I got injured on their set,” added the actress.

According to her, the producer behaved inappropriately with all the women present on the set, frequently requesting that they steam his pants while he was still wearing them, which forced the employees to touch him “near the region of groin”, with stressed the actress.

Ruby Rose appealed to fans not to charge her any more for her return to the series. “Please, my dear, dear fans, stop asking if I’m going back to that freak show. I wouldn’t come back for any amount of money or even if a gun was pointed at my head. I wasn’t the one who gave up. “he stated. “they ruined (the character)

Kate Kane and destroyed the bat woman, not me.”

In the same account, Ruby Rose exposed alleged serious accidents that occurred on set, which would have been covered up by the directors. She said a member of the technical team suffered third-degree burns all over her body, a woman became quadriplegic and two stunt men died.

“A colleague had a third degree burn all over his body and no one gave us therapy for seeing the skin on his face fall off, but I was the one to send flowers and cards, and so we had to do a sex scene without giving us two. minutes to process all this,” he said.