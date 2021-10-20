Ex-Botafogo, Jair Ventura is tipped to take over Serie A club | Sport



Jair Ventura is being tipped to take over Serie A club Eduardo Carmim/Partner/Agency O Dia

Rio – This Tuesday (19), Juventude put coach Jair Ventura on the radar to take over the club from Rio Grande do Sul following the season in the Brazilian Championship. After the departure of Marquinhos Santos, who had already made a deal with América-MG, Juve also negotiated with Umberto Louzer. The information is from the “GE” portal.

On the other hand, despite having already coached Juventude in 2010 and 2011, Louzer asked for an amount above what the club wanted to pay. In addition, Jaconero wanted to negotiate a contract until the end of the year, contrary to the desire of the technician who asked for a longer period.

After the negotiation stalled, the name of Jair Ventura gained momentum in the last hours and became the most quoted coach to take on Juventude. The vice president of the club from Rio Grande do Sul confirmed the name of the professional, but stated that he is not the only one on the radar. Besides him, Eduardo Barroca, another ex-Botafogo, was contacted by the direction. The trend is for the new coach to be announced by the end of this Tuesday.