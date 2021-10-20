Exchange launches index with the best companies to work for; see list – 10/19/2021 – Market

B3 announced this Tuesday (19) a new stock market index –the GPTW B3 Index– that will bring together the stocks on the Stock Exchange of the best companies to work for in the country, according to a ranking prepared by the global consultancy Great Place to Work.

Retailer Magazine Luiza took first place in the GPTW Brazil 2021 ranking in a list of the 150 best Brazilian companies to work for, released this Monday (18) by the consultancy. Itaú Unibanco ranked second among those with 10 thousand employees or more.

Vivo, Ambev and Santander Brasil also appear in the top positions in the consultancy’s survey and, therefore, should also have a prominent place in the stock index portfolio, which will be officially launched on the market in January 2022.

Among Brazilian companies with 1,000 to 9,999 employees, B3, Cielo, Getnet, Intelbras and Wiz are among those with shares traded on the Stock Exchange in the GPTW ranking.

“To enter the ranking that evaluates the best environments in which to work, companies and their leaders need to be embarked on a constant process of cultural transformation and improvement of the work environment, which brings to the center of the debate the relationships between people, the development of employees and that also generates a positive impact for the business”, said Ruy Shiozawa, president of Great Place to Work Brazil, during a virtual event with journalists.

“This index will give the market the opportunity to see this even more palpably,” added the executive. According to Shiozawa, the surveys are based on the responses of the companies’ employees, which are done voluntarily and confidentially.

The executive also stated that this is the first stock index on the global market based on the GPTW ranking.

In a retrospective analysis to understand how this group of companies on the Stock Exchange would have behaved, the B3 data showed that the stocks selected for the index registered a compound appreciation of 19.5% in the last 12 months, up to August 19, against 16, 1% of the Ibovespa.

“The best companies to work for have better performance in the market”, said the president of the consultancy.

“It’s a past performance, with no indications of future results, but it allows us to show investors, companies and the market that investing in ESG and in the work environment has generated positive results,” said Luís Kondic, Executive Director of Products listed and data from B3.

Kondic explained that liquidity criteria will be considered for the rebalancing of the new index portfolio, which will occur every four months.

According to the director of B3, the fund’s portfolio in May 2021 would comprise shares of 33 companies, of which 11 are in the ranking of the 150 best companies in GPTW.

The remaining two-thirds are made up of companies that are certified by the consultancy in the period valid for the survey, which runs from June 2020 to May 2021, but which did not appear in the survey.

The director of B3 stated that companies in the group of the 150 best to work for will have a double weight in the composition of the index.

“ESG themes will guide the new way of thinking about the business of companies and investors looking at finance around the world,” said Kondic.