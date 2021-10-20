Exclusive: Globo wants to keep Marcos Mion on Saturdays in 2022 | Lo Bianco

Play/Globoplay Globo wants Marcos Mion to stay on Saturdays from 2022

During a meeting held last Monday (18th) between TV Globo executives, Marcos Mion is the name that is in the crosshairs to definitively occupy the Saturday afternoon programming starting in 2022. TV Globo had officially informed that the Caldeirão with Mion would, initially, until December 23rd. However, the success that the presenter has had with the public has been decisive for Globo’s decision-making.

A last audience survey carried out by TV Globo estimated that Marcos Mion had 99% of acceptance among the public to remain on Saturday’s schedule. The engagement of the presenter on social media was also a determining factor for the preference of Globo’s summit. In addition, the presenter proved its sales potential among advertisers, who also participated in the survey. The brands are confident with the ads left in Caldeirão.

According to a plan that has been discussed by the broadcaster, Mion would continue with the current staff until the month of December. The executives asked the network’s creative department to think about a vacation season for Caldeirão and then present it to the board. The holiday season would be broadcast until the end of Carnival, when a new season of the program would begin.

Also according to what was discussed at this last meeting, the new Caldeirão season after Carnival should bring new staff. TV Globo’s intention is to make the program more and more dynamic, and for that reason frame variation would be a key point. Every three months, for example, the presenter would bring new frames so that his schedule doesn’t get tiring.

TV Globo’s creative department has already started and is mobilizing to present a project to the presenter next year. Within this scope of new frames, a search for frames with formats existing in other countries – which can be purchased – also had the green light.