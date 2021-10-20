Expansion Pack prices, games and benefits

Nintendo Switch Online will now receive a new subscription plan, the Expansion Pack, or Additional Pack here in Brazil.

The news arrives on October 25th, but what does it add? What are the prices? We have gathered here the main information.

What is the Expansion Pack?

Image: Reproduction/Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Online is the subscription service for playing online on Nintendo Switch. In addition, members also have access to a catalog of Super Nintendo and Nintendinho games to play.

The Expansion Pack is an additional plan to Switch Online, which adds:

Nintendo 64 Games

Mega Drive Games

Happy Home Paradise expansion of Animal Crossing: New Horizons game

What are the games?

Mario Kart 64 is one of the games in the Expansion Pack Image: Disclosure/Nintendo

The list of games that will arrive at the launch of the Expansion Pack are:

Nintendo 64

Dr. Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

mario tennis

Sin & Punishment

Star Fox 64

Super Mario 64

Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Win Back

Yoshi’s Story

Mega Drive

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Against: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotinick’s Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin

Golden Ax

Gunstar Heroes

musha

Phantasy Star 4

laugh

Shining Force

Shinobi 3

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Strider

More games will be added over time, both Mega Drive and Nintendo 64. Nintendo has already confirmed that at least classics like Banjo-Kazooie, Pokémon Snap, Zelda: Majora’s Mask and Mario Tennis are coming soon.

Prices

Image: Reproduction/Nintendo

As it is a Nintendo Switch Online expansion, it is only possible to purchase the Expansion Pack together with the standard subscription.

There are two values ​​for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Individual Plan (only 1 account): R$ 262.99 for 12 months

Family Plan (up to 8 accounts): R$421.99 for 12 months

For those who already own the Nintendo Switch Online, it is possible to upgrade to the Expansio Pack. The value, however, varies on how much time is left in the subscription, and will be shown when upgrading.

For comparison, the current values ​​for the standard Nintendo Switch Online (no Expansion Pack) are:

Individual Plan

1 month – BRL 20

3 months – BRL 40

12 months – BRL 100

family plan

12 months – R$175

Controversy

The high value of at least R$262 for the few advantages of the Expansion Pack was met with much criticism by fans and players.

In this week’s Game Trends Podcast, we discuss more of this outrage. The program had the participation of the streamer Andrews, who spoke of the bad reception to the novelty.

Image: Reproduction/Twitter

The Expansion Pack was a disappointment because they increased the value by over 100%. Even in the US this was not well received either.

