expansion with Senna would be perfect even without him

The title above may seem sacrilegious, but it faithfully translates the reality. Expected to reach the game Horizon Chase Turbo this Wednesday (20) on all platforms on which it is available (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Switch), the bundle Senna always brings new features that transform the game almost completely – and in an extremely positive and satisfying way.

Directly speaking, the presence of the name “Senna” appears as an “excuse” for Horizon Chase to start racing with Formula 1 cars. greatest Brazilian motorist of all time.

Anyway, after a few hours of testing this content, the feeling that remains is that of an extremely well done job that is able to unite, above all, quality and generous doses of nostalgia and sentimental appeal.

Below, a video with the first 15 minutes of gameplay (the review text continues right after it):

“Ancient dream”

Those who took their first steps in gaming during the 8-bit era, and especially the 16-bit era, see Horizon Chase Turbo as a true tribute to classics like Top Gear – so much so that the composer of the game’s soundtrack is Barry Leitch, the same the game for Super NES and Mega Drive.

Aside from one or two mechanics (like the coins scattered around the track), Horizon Chase is a racing game that gets straight to the point. The focus is on fun and speed, not realism. No complicated controls other than accelerating, braking to make tighter turns and using nitro to leave competitors in the dust.

With the Senna Semper expansion, Horizon Chase Turbo starts to target another game that is very much missed: Super Monaco GP. And because it involves Senna’s name, the specific target is Ayrton Senna’s Super Monaco GP II, released in 1992 for Mega Drive and very popular especially with the Brazilian audience. After all, it was a time when Senna was at his peak, he had just conquered his three-time world championship and motivated many people (including myself) to wake up early on Sundays and fall more and more in love with Formula 1.

Image: Disclosure/Aquiris

“That was an old dream of ours: to combine the success of Horizon Chase with our emotional connection with Ayrton Senna and Super Monaco GP II and have a project that would contribute to the Ayrton Senna Institute”, says Sandro manfredini, business director of Aquiris, the Brazilian company that publishes the game.

“There were several factors and needs for us to synchronize and it ended up working out now. Fortunately, we are going to launch it on a very special date. On October 20th, the 30th anniversary of the conquest of the third world championship will be celebrated”, he continues.

According to Manfredini, the negotiation to have Senna’s “seal” in the game was quite simple. Senna Brands, a company created by the pilot’s relatives to manage their brand, supported the idea from the beginning.

“The biggest challenges were due to the development itself, as we made several and important adaptations to the gameplay of the company so that the experience of playing in a race car was the best possible”, says Manfredini.

Image: Disclosure/ Aquiris

Total Immersion

If the biggest inspiration for this content was the Mega Drive racing series, nothing more fair than bringing one of the main features of Super Monaco GP II (and its predecessor): the view from inside the cockpit. At the time, this was quite innovative, because the most common thing was to see the car from the rear.

And this is one of the main and coolest news from Senna Semper. Now, the player can choose between controlling the cars in the expansion either from the classic perspective or from the driver’s view.

“Super Monaco GP II was our main reference for having this cockpit view, but not the only one. Racing and Formula 1 games almost always feature this first-person mode and we couldn’t do otherwise. This view enhances immersion in racing.” , comments Rodrigo Oliveira, game designer at Aquiris.

Oliveira says that since it is a cross-platform project, implementing new features is always challenging. “Fortunately, we are a very passionate team for the project and we have a structure that greatly favors us in doing the best we can to deliver a great game. Things that we thought would be impossible to have in Horizon Chase, like a rearview mirror, for example, were carried out by our team”, he says.

More news

The expansion also brought specific gameplay new features. One of the first points noticed by players is the choice of strategy before each race. It is possible to opt for more grippy tires, useful on tighter tracks and in the rain; refined aerodynamics, which increases final speed and is good on straighter circuits; or a larger fuel tank, which provides extra starting nitro.

The tracks, on the other hand, are inspired by both locations and real circuits from the late 1980s and early 1990s. Some of them still host Formula 1 races to this day. Famous curves, such as the Eau Rouge in the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, in Belgium, and the S do Senna, in Interlagos, are represented with visible affection, to the point of drawing a smile as I tested the content.

The new tracks are also wider. According to Oliveira, the developers’ idea was to increase the feeling of speed and allow a race with less shocks and, consequently, cleaner.

Other than that, there were adaptations in the ways in which the coins, nitros and fuel are arranged on the track. In the first case, they are almost always spread out in order to help the player get a sense of which is the best path to follow. Nitro and fuel are usually just before the finish line, in a logic that resembles pit-stops in real races.

Oliveira says that the team of developers even tested stops for refueling, but this ended up breaking the game’s rhythm too much.

Finally, there were changes in the artificial intelligence of the main competitors, in order to make them with more unique characteristics. “It has a lot of balancing details and content and it’s a lot of fun to enjoy everything we’re proposing,” he says.

And in practice?

When it comes to speeding up, it’s undeniable that the Senna Always package gives Horizon Chase Turbo a totally different personality. Also impressive is the fact that all the new implemented works extremely well, without the feeling that we are playing a “patched” game.

This is especially true for the first-person view. The nostalgic load is immense. You will, in fact, feel like you are playing a mix of an improved and prettier version of Super Monaco GP II with unique elements that have made Horizon Chase a must-have game for arcade racing fans.

The pack itself has two main modes: career mode and championship mode. In the first, the player relives the main years of Ayrton Senna’s career. There are five chapters, from 1984, his debut in Formula 1, until 1991, the year he was crowned three-time champion.

In it, you race cars inspired by the teams Senna defended until he won his titles: Toleman, Lotus and McLaren, with notable differences in performance in each. As you progress, the player unlocks new races and also screens that tell the main feats of the driver.

In championship mode, divided into three difficulties, you choose a car and enter a contest for points. By winning the tournament, the player unlocks new cars. Altogether, there are 18 different teams and 30 cars to be qualified.

Winning races, however, is just a challenge. In career mode, there are still 130 “Senna’s feats” to unlock. There are specific missions (such as using nitro in a given lap, making perfect starts, among others) that the player must complete during the tests.

In the end, “Senna Semper” is a very robust package that breathes new life into a game that insists on not getting old. The experience is solid and would already be extremely fun even if it were just “Formula 1 car content” for Horizon Chase. But from the moment that this news is related to the rich career of the true national hero that is Ayrton Senna, the package becomes mandatory and is able to make any fan of racing games and the three-time Formula 1 champion get emotional… . while leaving opponents in the dust.

