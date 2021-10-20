Expert says that ‘almost nothing has changed’ in the Cruzeiro swing and warns: ‘It’s like drying ice’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Rodolfo Rodrigues/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro posted a loss of BRL 68.4 million in the 1st half of 2021

Cruzeiro reduced expenses and increased revenues in relation to the first half of 2020, but even so showed a loss, according to the balance sheet for the first six months of this year released by the club on Tuesday. In an interview with the program Group of Bate-Bola, from Radio Itatiaia, the sport’s management and finance consultant, Cesar Grafietti, acknowledged that there was an improvement, but not enough to change the current situation of Fox, which is very delicate financially.

“This balance of Cruzeiro is very interesting to be evaluated because it brings good news, but it shows how difficult it is to reorganize the financial life of a club that has reached such a complicated stage. As much as we have seen improvements, cost reduction, increased revenue and everything else, the result in practice is that almost nothing has actually changed”, begins Grafietti.

The celestial balance data from January to June 2021 point to a 9% reduction in football expenses and an increase in revenue from the sale of athletes and sponsors in relation to the first six months of 2020. The data was not audited.

Fox also spent less to acquire athletes in the first half, according to the report. R$3.7 million were spent on “loans and contracts” (a 27% reduction compared to the first half of 2020).

On the other hand, Cruzeiro claims to have profited more. Especially with the sale of athletes, which earned the club, in the first half of 2021, R$ 19 million (an increase of 47% compared to the same period in 2020). The club also mentions having increased by 21% the collection with sponsorships, which brought resources in the order of R$ 17 million to the club.

However, Grafietti warned that Cruzeiro continues to spend more than it collects, citing the problems faced by the board to pay the salaries of players and employees.

“If we look at the sum of all revenues and all costs, even after those adjustments that the club presented, there is still no money left. In fact, there is a lack of money. This explains even the (salary) delays that we have seen and all the complaints that have arisen in the press. In addition, debts decreased by R$ 10 million, but they are still in a very large amount”, he warned.

Loss of BRL 68.4 million in the 1st half of 2021

In the first half of 2021, Cruzeiro recorded a deficit of R$ 68.4 million. Compared to the whole year of 2020, the result is proportionally better, since last year Raposa had a loss of R$ 226.5 million. If you continue in this same “toada”, the celestial club will close the season in the red at around R$ 140 million.

On the balance sheet, there are other data presented as accounting adjustments, which show what actually went in and out of Cruzeiro’s coffers. Thus, the loss was R$12.4 million, much lower than the R$53 million deficit in the first half of 2020.

Need to further reduce spending or increase revenue

Even so, the fall in losses compared to the same period last year does not indicate that the situation is improving. In Grafietti’s view, if Cruzeiro does not cut expenses further or considerably increase revenues – the second hypothesis would only be possible with a return to Serie A or with investment from partners –, Fox will be “drying ice”.

“After all the effort that was made, the club is still, with what we can call ‘costs’, with double what it should have to be able to at least keep the bills up to date and still start to reduce debt. . If nothing else is done, if the club is not able to further reduce costs or significantly increase its revenues, this situation is like mopping up ice. There’s a small improvement, but the whole doesn’t change”, concluded.