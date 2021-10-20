Extra employees will have priority for vacancies in future stores Assaí – Economy

The group did not decide the fate of the stores in the Capital, but it guaranteed priority for employees in a new network

Extra hypermarket located on Rua Maracaju in Campo Grande (Photo: Paulo Francis)

With two units in Campo Grande, the only ones in Mato Grosso do Sul, the Extra stores have their days of operation numbered, after the announcement made last week of the sale of the Extra brand, which belongs to GPA (Grupo Pão de Açúcar), to the wholesaler Assaí group.

The total value of the transaction between the companies is around R$5.2 billion, and includes the transfer of 71 of the 103 Extra Hiper units to Assaí. The remaining 28 units will be transformed into Pão de Açúcar and another 4 will be fully closed and the Extra Hiper banner will finally be discontinued.

According to the Pão de Açúcar group, the transaction is still in its initial phase and some stages will be defined by the end of this year and the total conversion of the stores to the Assaí chain will take place over the next 2 years.

The destination of the Campo Grande stores has not yet been defined, but according to the group, the current employees will have priority in hiring in case the stores migrate to the wholesale network, with an increase in job vacancies expected.

“An Assaí store generates up to twice as many jobs as an Extra Hiper, therefore, the conversion movement will also generate new jobs in the cities covered . There will be approximately 20 thousand new jobs. The expectation is for the internal use of the workforce, which will have priority in the selection of vacancies for future Assaí stores”, informed the group in a note, without giving details of the number of employees working in the units in the state.

The Extra chain, which was once Jumbo Eletro in Campo Grande, was the first hypermarket to be installed in the Capital. The units are currently located at Rua Maracaju and Rua Joaquim Murtinho. In February 2020, the Extra de Dourados hypermarket had already closed its doors, announcing the weakening of the group.