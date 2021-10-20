Facebook must change its name after controversy and focus on the metaverse

One of the world’s best-known brands, Facebook is undergoing an unthinkable rebranding and is expected to change its name as early as next week. The company’s new symbolic representation is expected to be announced on Oct. 28, during the annual Connect conference, by CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The focus, according to the website The Verge, and the metaverse implementation, new paradigm of the social network.

In fact, this last term is one of the reasons why Facebook wants to change its name. The new brand, which could be announced even before next week’s event, intends to free Facebook from the label of just one “social media” (with all the stigma that the expression carries today) and become one of the many products of a holding company, alongside Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, among other products.

The strategy, not confirmed by the company, is not new: in 2015, tired of being just the search engine, Google reorganized itself under the umbrella of Alphabet, a conglomerate that now houses, in addition to the well-known search engine, also Android , YouTube, Calico, Waymo, Google X, Deep Mind and others. Thus, Facebook, with a staff of more than 10,000 employees, intends to evolve “into a metaverse company”, according to Zuckerberg.

What could be the new name of Facebook?

Source: Facebook/ReproductionSource: Facebook

Facebook’s new name is still a kept secret, and not all executives know it. To The Verge, the rebranding should mark the transition to the futuristic work currently being developed by Zuckerberg to take the focus away from the intense judgment that Facebook is subjected to on a daily basis by regulators around the world.

A good brand bet would be Horizon, the name of the future online platform, announced by Facebook in August as a starting point for the metaverse. In Horizon Workrooms, professionals using the Oculus Rift 1 will enter virtual meetings with their personal avatars.