Fallen announces the date of the 1st official collection of the game in Brazil

THE Fallen Company officially launched the first official clothing collection of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) at the Brazil, this Wednesday (20). The public was extremely eager to learn more about the pieces after some spoilers from influencers and players appearing in photos and even Fallen on Flow Podcast and, finally, the wait is over.

The collection was named Apollo in honor of the first manned space flight that landed on the moon. Mention is made because this is Valve’s first time actually making its presence felt in Brazil with CS:GO.

Among the pieces, the public will have access to t-shirts, pullovers, hats, trousers, hoodies, scarf and cap, “bringing a complete gaming lifestyle experience to the community, who can now purchase domestic products of their favorite game“. Items will be available for purchase from October 26th, at Fallen Store.

Thiago Pereira, Brand Manager at Fallen Company, after following the entire process from idealization to final execution of the project, says that all Apollo products were designed to bring the best experience to CS:GO lovers: “Fallen was born from Counter-Strike and therefore always acts in line with the game community. Thus, we know how special it is to bring an official product line to Brazil in a pioneering way. All this work imprints our mission as a company, which is to make everyone and everyone join the game; bringing a collection that catered to everyone, from the design of the pieces, to sizes and prices“.

Last Tuesday (20th), FalleN broadcast together from his mother, Kenia Toledo, which is one of the main responsible for the collection. Live, the duo explained more about the company Fallen and also about the production of each product, which was made manually.

Check out:

This is Fallen’s second big announcement this week. A day before, the pre-sale of the GODSENT uniform was also announced, which has an all-Brazilian CS:GO team captained by two-time Major champion TACO.