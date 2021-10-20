FalleN will be the third oldest and youngest drop in PGL Major Stockholm; see list | DRAFT5

Competitions signed by the Valve carry the status of being the most important played in a year. This season, after two years without a Major not even the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 arrives at the end of this month gathering the best teams that passed through the regional qualifiers.
Players and teams that have never participated in the competition will be present for the first time in a Major. As a result, those responsible for the show – the athletes – are responsible for the mix between experience and youth in the tournament. Valve.
This is the antagonistic case of Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo, of the Team Liquid, and Andrew “drop” Abreu, of the FURY. Brazilians arrive on opposite teams and at totally different times in life. While True will be the third oldest player in the PGL Major Stockholm 2021, with 30 years and 4 months, the young furious bet will be the youngest, with only 17 years and 7 months.
Brazil, by the way, will not only have a drop as one of the youngest athletes to be present at the tournament in Sweden. That’s because Eduardo “goddamn” Wolkmer, of the GODENT, is the second youngest in the competition, at 17 years and 9 months old, he will already get his first sticker on a Major.
Continues after the ad
|Player
|Age
|Finn”karrigan” Andersen
|31.5 years
|March “snappi” Pfeiffer
|31.3 years
|Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo
|30.4 years
|Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer
|29.7 years
|Richard “shox” Papillon
|29.4 years
|Player
|Age
|Andrew “drop” Abreu
|17.7 years
|Edward “goddamn” Wolkmer
|17.9 years
|Rasmus “Zyphon” Nordfoss
|17 years old (there is no record of the month)
|Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras
|18.2 years
|Owen “oBo” Schlatter
|18.3 years