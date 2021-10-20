Fast food chain employee is fired after putting slices of cold cuts on toilet seat

An employee of the fast food chain Subway was fired after participating in a viral action that, in a video, showed chaotic scenes in a branch, such as food thrown on the ground.

The person responsible was identified as Jumanne Clary, who used an Instagram account to share images of “what it’s like to be an employee of Subway”, according to a report on the “Newsweek” website. The account has been disabled.

One of the most shocking scenes shows slices of various cold cuts arranged on a toilet seat in the bathroom of the branch, whose location was not identified.

The author of the images also confesses to having stolen bottles of isotonic drinks from the branch.

Breads and cold cuts on the cafeteria floor in the USA Photo: Reproduction/YouTube

Jumanne, who would be a resident of Providence (Rhode Island, USA), told the newspaper “Daily Mail” that he creates “Controversial videos to potentially monetize on YouTube and other social networks”. He had been working at the cafeteria for only a month. In a video posted on YouTube, he apologized and clarified that the cold cuts and buns left on the floor and on the toilet seat were not served to the customer.

In a statement to Newsweek, a Subway spokesman confirmed that the man was in fact an employee of the company.

“Subway and our network of franchisees take health and food safety very seriously and will not tolerate any behavior that violates our strict policies in these areas”, he said.