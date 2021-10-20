felippe1 to coach paiN in Stockholm Major | DRAFT5

Not being able to count on Bruno “ellllll“Ono no PGL Major Stockholm 2021, a paiN Gaming defined who will occupy the position of coach in the tournament supported by Valve. It will be Felipe “philippe1” Martins, Executive Director of Imperial and who revealed the news, this Tuesday (19).
ellllll cannot be with paiN in the Major because of the punishment he received for the “coach bug”. He was one of more than 30 players punished in the investigation by the Sports Integrity Commission (ESIC) and that was taken into consideration with the responsible for Counter-Strike. Who goes through the same problem is the FURY and Nicholas “warrior“Walnut tree.
On Instagram, felippe1 wrote being happy to be able, “10 years after the first time I wore the shirt of this wonderful club where I was raised and played for almost my entire career, to have the opportunity to wear the sacred mantle of paiN for a few more days“.
felippe1 is a known name for paiN because he worked for the team both in Counter-Strike 1.6, as well as in the current version and also represented the organization in another FPS, CrossFire.
paiN qualified for Major of Stockholm after finishing the Regional Major Ranking American (RMR) in fourth place, after a good campaign in the IEM Fall 2021, thus achieving the status of Challengers. The team will debut against entropic on the 26th at 6:15 am (Eastern) – follow the PGL Major Stockholm on the coverage of DRAFT5.