Fertilizers: China intensifies export inspections and could worsen…

Sources heard by the international news agency Bloomberg said that some fertilizer shipments from China, ready to be shipped, are undergoing additional inspections or needing new export certificates in order to be effectively exported. The market continues to speculate how these restrictions that have been imposed by the Chinese government could culminate in an even more severe restriction on the country’s exports, aggravating this input shock that the world is going through.
Also according to professionals interviewed by Bloomberg, these volumes of inputs could be redirected to the international market, which, even indirectly, meets one of the Chinese government’s objectives, which is to protect the local market.
On October 15th, the General Administration of Customs in China brought a statement stating that inspections on fertilizers would already be in place, accounting for 29 products, including: urea, DAP, MAP, NPK, NP / NPS, MOP, SOP, ammonium chloride and ammonium nitrate fertilizers. In view of this, international prices – and consequently those created for Brazilian rural producers – continue to find room for increases that do not seem to find a ceiling.
The chart below, from Bloomberg, shows the behavior of urea prices in recent months.
“There is a risk, but nothing is confirmed. Some raw materials may be more affected than others”, explains the fertilizer analyst at Agrinvest Commodities, Jeferson Souza. He also explains that China continues to do some business, but with volumes smaller than what was observed and the reflexes are already starting to appear quite clearly, as a rise, only in the MAP, of US$ 40.00 per ton in only one week. “Probably, shipments will start to fall in the coming months, further tightening the global balance,” he adds.
Souza also highlights the importance of monitoring China’s actions on ammonium sulfate, which did not appear on last Friday’s list. “Another important point for us is ammonium sulfate, as 75% of our imports are of Chinese origin,” he says. “In addition, the growth compared to last year was 65%, illustrating the growing Brazilian demand for fertilizers”.
On Sept. 28, Agricultural News had already reported that fertilizer exports from China could be halted at the request of the country’s regulatory commission, or NDRC (National Development and Reform Commission), intensifying China’s concerns. Marketplace.
And although there are concerns in other parts of the globe – such as Canada, the United States and Belarus – when it comes to not only fertilizers but also pesticides – in particular glyphosate – China ends up at the center of discussions, as it is the biggest producer and global exporter of these products.
Also according to Agrinvest, “approximately 29% of all nitrogen produced in the world is of Chinese origin. For phosphates, the percentage is even higher, around 39%, and potassium chloride, 13%. The leading role of China in exports are not greater because the country is also the world’s largest consumer of fertilizers,” explains Souza.
In an interview on the program Conexão Campo e Cidade, this Monday (18), the vice president of Mosaic Fertilizantes, explained that although uncertainties now surround the markets and worry Brazilian producers, supply should be guaranteed until the end of the season. year.
“It is expected that around 45 million tons of fertilizers will be delivered by the end of the year, a new record for the sector. Therefore, we do not believe that there will be a shortage of fertilizers for the harvest. However, it may be that producers will find it. great difficulties to obtain pesticides, especially glyphosate,” he said.
More than for this season, however, the challenges should be even greater for the 2022/23 harvest. “Fertilizer prices in Brazil do not stop rising, we will have a great challenge for the 22/23 soybean crop. The oilseed X MAP ratio continues to rise, that is, a drop in the purchasing power of the Brazilian producer”, concludes the analyst .
As Rabobank trading desk traders, Victor Ikeda, explained in an interview with Notícias Agrícolas, the Brazilian producer has, in recent years, considerably anticipated its purchases of inputs, in order to guarantee part of the protection of its margins.
“The prices of fertilizers, which are on the agenda, have had a significant increase in recent months. The MAP is practically double what it was in the same period last year, potassium chloride triple. I believe that the 2022/ 23 will be a season in which marketing as a form of margin protection because it is being formed with higher costs. It is very important to combine the purchase of inputs and the sale of their production to understand how their exchange ratios will be”, guides the representative of Rabobank.
CASCADE EFFECT
The concern of producers with the fertilization for the next season is already great and is also reflected in the market. And the biggest fear is about the restricted supply of potassium chloride and its impact on soybean and corn yields.
“If there is a rationing in the supply of Potassium Chloride and, consequently, a drop in
fertilization, both soybean and corn yields can be affected, since potassium
it is an essential nutrient for both crops,” says the Agrinvest analyst. “Studies show that the nutrient deficiency can cause numerous reactions in the vegetative and reproductive development of soybeans, including decreasing tolerance to biotic stresses. According to Embrapa, soybeans need 38 kg of K2O to produce a ton of grain, with potassium being the second most extracted macronutrient by the crop.”
And this supply restriction occurs because the production of KCl is concentrated among few suppliers in the world. Belarus accounts for 18% of global production and, there, geopolitical disagreements continue to be serious. And in 2020, 24.3% of the potassium chloride that reached Brazilian ports had Belarusian origin. 31% came from Canada and 21% from Russia.
Data compiled by Agrinvest show that, currently, the exchange ratio of soybeans to potassium chloride is 32 bags – a reference to the port of Paranaguá – against 14.32 bags in the first week of September last year. The ratios for the MAP also exceed the historical range and exceed 30 bags per ton of fertilizer, against 27 in 2020. For simple superphosphate, there are 14 bags against nine/ton in the annual comparison.
For off-season corn 2022, the picture is quite similar. In KCl, the exchange ratio, in one year, rose from 52 to 79 bags per ton at the end of the third quarter of this year. For urea, what were 51 bags per ton at the beginning of October 2020 rose to 83 in October this year, an increase of 42.33%.
“Thus, it appears that the exchange ratios for fertilizers continue reaching the highest records ever recorded, generating tension in the production chain of these inputs”, explains the analyst. “The market is heated for next season. The risk of shortages of fertilizers worries the producer and takes the early positioning, on the side of the suppliers many are cautious in future closings, including if they show “out of the market” for the next season”.
INPUTS CRISIS X GLOBAL ECONOMIC CRISIS
The shock in the supply of inputs, which, as is well known, goes far beyond fertilizers and pesticides and the impacts on world agricultural production, already spills over into the global economic recovery and can have very serious consequences, as explained by Eduardo Lima Porto, director of the consultancy ProfitofAgro.
“Exactly the same thing happened in 2008, a few weeks before the collapse of Lehman Brothers. The Chinese government restricted fertilizer shipments and, months later, it authorized exports only in 10kg packages. It took three to four months for it to return to normality. “, it says. “It is the repetition of a cycle”.
Lima Porto also states that “we are in the middle of a crisis” and that its effects are becoming even more difficult to control. “The quantative easing in the US no longer works. We have assets and commodities inflated due to currency distortions and excessive leverage. Thus, the magnitude of this bubble is much greater than in 2008. This bubble almost burst last week . But it shouldn’t take more than six months for it to happen. And any event, such as a military conflict, for example, could accelerate the picture.”