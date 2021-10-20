Fertilizers: China intensifies export inspections and could worsen…

Sources heard by the international news agency Bloomberg said that some fertilizer shipments from China, ready to be shipped, are undergoing additional inspections or needing new export certificates in order to be effectively exported. The market continues to speculate how these restrictions that have been imposed by the Chinese government could culminate in an even more severe restriction on the country’s exports, aggravating this input shock that the world is going through.

Also according to professionals interviewed by Bloomberg, these volumes of inputs could be redirected to the international market, which, even indirectly, meets one of the Chinese government’s objectives, which is to protect the local market.

On October 15th, the General Administration of Customs in China brought a statement stating that inspections on fertilizers would already be in place, accounting for 29 products, including: urea, DAP, MAP, NPK, NP / NPS, MOP, SOP, ammonium chloride and ammonium nitrate fertilizers. In view of this, international prices – and consequently those created for Brazilian rural producers – continue to find room for increases that do not seem to find a ceiling.

The chart below, from Bloomberg, shows the behavior of urea prices in recent months.

Urea Prices in China – Chart: Bloomberg

“There is a risk, but nothing is confirmed. Some raw materials may be more affected than others”, explains the fertilizer analyst at Agrinvest Commodities, Jeferson Souza. He also explains that China continues to do some business, but with volumes smaller than what was observed and the reflexes are already starting to appear quite clearly, as a rise, only in the MAP, of US$ 40.00 per ton in only one week. “Probably, shipments will start to fall in the coming months, further tightening the global balance,” he adds.

Chart: Agrinvest and Refinity

Souza also highlights the importance of monitoring China’s actions on ammonium sulfate, which did not appear on last Friday’s list. “Another important point for us is ammonium sulfate, as 75% of our imports are of Chinese origin,” he says. “In addition, the growth compared to last year was 65%, illustrating the growing Brazilian demand for fertilizers”.

On Sept. 28, Agricultural News had already reported that fertilizer exports from China could be halted at the request of the country’s regulatory commission, or NDRC (National Development and Reform Commission), intensifying China’s concerns. Marketplace.

And although there are concerns in other parts of the globe – such as Canada, the United States and Belarus – when it comes to not only fertilizers but also pesticides – in particular glyphosate – China ends up at the center of discussions, as it is the biggest producer and global exporter of these products.

Also according to Agrinvest, “approximately 29% of all nitrogen produced in the world is of Chinese origin. For phosphates, the percentage is even higher, around 39%, and potassium chloride, 13%. The leading role of China in exports are not greater because the country is also the world’s largest consumer of fertilizers,” explains Souza.

In an interview on the program Conexão Campo e Cidade, this Monday (18), the vice president of Mosaic Fertilizantes, explained that although uncertainties now surround the markets and worry Brazilian producers, supply should be guaranteed until the end of the season. year.

“It is expected that around 45 million tons of fertilizers will be delivered by the end of the year, a new record for the sector. Therefore, we do not believe that there will be a shortage of fertilizers for the harvest. However, it may be that producers will find it. great difficulties to obtain pesticides, especially glyphosate,” he said.

More than for this season, however, the challenges should be even greater for the 2022/23 harvest. “Fertilizer prices in Brazil do not stop rising, we will have a great challenge for the 22/23 soybean crop. The oilseed X MAP ratio continues to rise, that is, a drop in the purchasing power of the Brazilian producer”, concludes the analyst .

Chart: Agrinvest Commodities

As Rabobank trading desk traders, Victor Ikeda, explained in an interview with Notícias Agrícolas, the Brazilian producer has, in recent years, considerably anticipated its purchases of inputs, in order to guarantee part of the protection of its margins.

“The prices of fertilizers, which are on the agenda, have had a significant increase in recent months. The MAP is practically double what it was in the same period last year, potassium chloride triple. I believe that the 2022/ 23 will be a season in which marketing as a form of margin protection because it is being formed with higher costs. It is very important to combine the purchase of inputs and the sale of their production to understand how their exchange ratios will be”, guides the representative of Rabobank.