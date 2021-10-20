Fiat Pulse arrives with prices from R$ 79,990

The Fiat Pulse finally arrived on the Brazilian market as the brand’s first compact SUV around here (let’s never forget the Fiat 500X…), expanding the offer of the manufacturer from Betim. With prices starting at R$ 79,990, the crossover offers five versions with an emphasis on the GSE 1.0 Turbo engine up to 130 horsepower. The pre-sale of the model has already started.

Standard LED headlamps and flashlights, lane change alert, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detector, collision alert, Connect Me system with online services, 4G and Wi-Fi internet for eight devices, CART online shopping, multimedia from 8.4 or 10.1-inch with Android Auto and Wireless CarPlay, rear camera, cruise control, smartphone inductive charging and more.

Fiat Pulse also brings an assistant on board using Google (Google Assistant) and Amazon (Amazon Alexa), which allow accessing the car’s features, such as opening and closing windows, activating the lights, horns and even heating or cooling the vehicle’s cabin only with a voice command. There are also native GPS navigator and USB-C connectors.

It also features a 7-inch digital cluster, automatic air conditioning, armrests on the front seats, automatic high and low headlights, front and side airbags as standard. It also has traction and stability controls, parking sensor, ramp assistant, electronic differential lock (TC+) and off road ABS.

The Fiat Pulse arrives with a 1.3 Firefly engine with 107 horsepower in ethanol at 6,250 rpm, delivering 13.7 kgfm at 4,000 rpm, respectively. This option has a five-speed manual transmission or seven-speed CVT, in addition to the GSE 1.0 Turbo, which delivers 125 horsepower in gasoline and 130 horsepower in ethanol, both with 20.4 kgfm between 1,750 rpm and 3,500 rpm.

It goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds and has a fuel consumption of 12.8 km/l in the city and 14.6 km/l on the road. With high suspension, the Pulse has a free height of 22.4 cm, with a minimum of 19.6 cm, thus being able to face the spines of Brazilian life.

The CVT transmission comes with seven speeds in the 1.0 Turbo, plus Sport mode with powertrain shift, as well as paddle shifts. It comes in versions: Manual Drive 1.3, Drive CVT 1.3, Drive Turbo CVT, Audace Turbo CVT and Impetus Turbo CVT.

Fiat Pulse adds two new and exclusive colors, Blue Amalfi and Gray Strato, both with bicolor option, being black in all versions, except Impetus, which can be black or gray.

In the Fiat configurator, the Pulse has Black Vulcano with a Citrate Gray roof free of charge, while the other solid Branco Banchisa and Vermelho Montecarlo, cost R$1,000. They are offered with a black Vulcano roof. The metallic Gray Silverstone, Azul Amalfi and Silver Bari also have a black roof, while the Azul Amalfi can have gray, but only on the Impetus. They cost R$2,000.

The Citrate Gray with black costs R$ 1,500, while the pearly White Alaska with black costs R$ 2,350. Complete, which includes the Connect Me package for R$ 2,650, the Pulse Impetus reaches R$ 120,990.

The Fiat Pulse measures 4,099 m in length, 1,989 m in width (with mirrors), 1,577 m in height and 2,532 m in between axles, also having a split rear seat and a trunk with 370 liters. Your tank is 47 liters.

Fiat Pulse 2022 – Prices

Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 Manual – R$ 79,990

Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 CVT – R$ 89,990

Fiat Pulse Drive 1.0 Turbo CVT- R$ 98,990

Fiat Pulse Audace 1.0 Turbo CVT- R$ 107,990

Fiat Pulse Impetus 1.0 Turbo CVT- R$ 115,990

Fiat Pulse 2022 – Version content

DRIVE 1.3 FLEX MANUAL – R$ 79,990

Electric opening of the filling nozzle

Airbags (4) – Front (2), Chest and Head (2)

Anti-theft alarm

Seat belt non-use alert (5) – driver, front passenger and rear passengers (3)

Fiat Sound System

Automatic and digital air conditioning

ASR (Electronic Traction Control)

Driver’s seat with height adjustment

Longitudinal roof bars

Multimedia center with 8.4″ touchscreen, Apple Car Play and Android Auto wireless, Voice Controls, Bluetooth, MP3, AM/FM Radio, Auxiliary Input, USB Port (2): USB Type A and Type C.

Knife key with remote control

Audio controls and instrument panel on the steering wheel

On-board Computer (distance, average consumption, instantaneous consumption, autonomy, average speed and travel time)

Rear window defroster with timer

electric steering

ESP (Electronic Stability Control)

ESS (Emergency Brake Signal)

LED headlights

“Follow me Home” function

Universal hook for fixing a child seat (ISOFIX)

HCSS (Cold Start System without Auxiliary Tank)

Hill Holder (Ramp Start Assistant)

LED taillight

DRL LED

Knobs in black color

Autopilot (Cruise control)

LED side arrow repeaters

External mirrors with electrical adjustment and Tilt down function

External mirrors in black color

16 inch alloy wheel

Rear parking sensor

TC+ (Traction Control Plus)

Electric locks with automatic locking at 20 km/h

Rear USB (Type A)

Front and rear electric windows with function one touch and anti-crush

Steering wheel with height regulation

iTPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring)

Lane Change (Auxiliary function for activating the arrows indicating lane changes)

Multifunctional 3.5″ instrument panel with digital clock, calendar and vehicle information in customizable TFT

DRIVE 1.3 FLEX AUTOMATIC – R$89,990

It adds in relation to Drive 1.3 Flex Manual:

CVT automatic transmission (7 simulated speeds)

Exterior door handles in body color

Exterior mirrors in body color

Center console with armrest, cup holder, cell phone holder and storage compartment

Sport mode with drive button on the steering wheel

Optional

Pack Plus (R$ 4,300) – rad camera with adaptive lines, wireless charger, Key Less Entry’n Go, remote start via key, bicolor painting.

Pack Connect////Me (R$ 3,150) – Fiat Connect////Me, on-board navigation and electrochromic internal rearview mirror.

AUTOMATIC TURBO 200 FLEX DRIVE – R$ 98,990

It adds in relation to Drive 1.3 Flex Automatic:

New Turbo 200 Flex engine with 130 hp

Optional

Pack Plus II (R$6,740) – 17-inch blackened alloy wheel, leather-covered seats, split and folding rear seat (60/40), leather-covered steering wheel, paddle shifters, Key Less Entry’n Go, starter remote via key, bicolor painting.

Pack Connect////Me (R$ 3,150) – Fiat Connect////Me, on-board navigation and electrochromic internal rearview mirror.

AUDACE TURBO 200 AUTOMATIC FLEX – R$ 107,990

It adds in relation to the Drive Turbo 200 Flex Automatic:

High definition rear camera with adaptive lines

Wireless charger for smartphones by induction

Key Less Entry’n Go

Remote Start via key

Paddle Shifters

Steering wheel with leather coating

Folding and split rear seat (60/40)

ADAS: AEB (Autonomous Emergency Braking), LDW (Lane Departure Alert) and AHB (Automatic High Light Switch)

Electrochromic internal rearview mirror, rain and twilight sensor

16 inch diamond alloy wheel

Optional

Pack Design (R$ 5,200) – 17-inch blackened alloy wheel, leather-covered seats, bicolor paint

Pack Connect////Me (R$ 3,650) – Fiat Connect////Me, on-board navigation and multimedia center with 10.1” screen

IMPETUS TURBO 200 AUTOMATIC FLEX – R$ 115,990

It adds in relation to the Audace Turbo 200 Flex Automatic:

Leather covered seats

Cluster 7″ Full Digital

Front fog lights with cornering lamps function

Embedded GPS Navigation System

Exterior mirrors with electric folding and courtesy light

17-inch alloy wheel with diamond finish

Front parking sensor

Carpet rugs

bicolor ceiling

Steering wheel with height and depth regulation

Multimedia center with 10.1″ touchscreen, Apple Car Play and Android Auto wireless, Voice Controls, Bluetooth, MP3, AM/FM Radio, Auxiliary Input, USB Port (2): USB Type A and Type C

