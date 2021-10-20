Fiat Pulse starts at R$ 79,990; see versions, photos and more details

The arrival of the Fiat Pulse was nothing more than a real miniseries. With several chapters, anticipation, anxiety, speculation and rumors, the compact SUV finally hits the market after a long wait – more precisely since the time of BBB 21, where the model began to be unveiled. Since then, spoilers drop by, until we reach this long-awaited moment of release.

The fact is that Pulse inaugurates Fiat’s presence among crossovers and compact SUVs, even though it is an access model in the segment. Derived directly from the Argo hatch, it does have features and parts shared with the model, but it is still a new product with its own personality. It brings as a great novelty the MLA platform, derived from the MP1 that we see in Argo, but which received strong changes to meet new moments and demands, such as semi-autonomous technologies and turbo engine.

The engine is even one of the cherries on the Fiat Pulse cake. It delivers as a novelty the most powerful 1.0 engine in Brazil, being called by the Turbo 200 brand. The number symbolizes the torque in the Newton-Metro measure, but speaking in the more traditional measure, it is 20.4 kgfm at 1,750 rpm in ethanol as in gasoline. The power is 130 horsepower in ethanol and 125 in gasoline, combined with the new CVT transmission with seven simulated gears.

Continuing on engine and performance, the Pulse Turbo 200 goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds, according to data confirmed by Fiat, in addition to having the Sport mode, a feature that takes even more fun when driving the Fiat Pulse. It acts on steering, stability control, throttle mapping, and alters gearshift and response time, further leveraging maximum thruster power. Everything for a more sporty and dynamic playing.

The average consumption of the Fiat Pulse Turbo 200 CVT is as follows: 8.5 km/l in the city and 10.2 km/l on the road when fueled with ethanol. With gasoline, the numbers increase to 12.0 km/l and 14.6 km/l, respectively.

Furthermore, in the field of technology, it repeats what has already been seen at Fiat Toro recently, bringing the new version of the UConnect multimedia center. Complete with Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, as well as connectivity with Google Assistant, a platform that works as a personal assistant and allows remote controls from the vehicle. There is also connectivity with the Alexa assistant integrating Fiat Connect////Me.

Its official external dimensions are as follows: 4.10 meters long, 1.78 m wide, 1.58 m high and a wheelbase of 2.53 m. The trunk has a capacity of 370 liters.

The color palette will consist of the following options: Banchisa and Alaska White, Vulcano Black, Montecarlo Red, Bari Silver, Silverstone Gray, in addition to the new and exclusive colors for the model: Amalfi Blue and Strato Gray. There is an option of bicolor painting.

In addition, for customers who buy the car in pre-sale, as usual, some benefits will be offered.

Check out the content of each of the five versions and their respective prices below:

Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 MT: R$ 79,990

From the entry-level version, the SUV features: automatic digital air conditioning, electric steering, power windows, electric locks, 3.5-inch TFT cluster with on-board computer, autopilot with speed limiter, light alloy wheels, LED headlights and flashlights, multimedia center with 8.4-inch screen, rear parking sensor, traction and stability controls, ramp start assistant, TC+ (Traction Control Plus), among other items.

Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 CVT: R$ 89,990

Items from the previous version + handles and mirrors in the color of the car, Sport mode, center console with armrest, among other items.

Fiat Pulse Drive TF200 CVT: R$ 98,990

Items of version Drive 1.3 CVT + turbo engine.

Fiat Pulse Audace TF200 CVT: R$ 107,990

Drive version items + 16-inch wheels, reversing camera, induction cell phone charger, on-site key with push-button start, remote start, paddle shifters, rain sensor, twilight sensor, leather steering wheel, automatic high beam, warning track output, photochromic rearview mirror, among other items.

Fiat Pulse Impetus TF200 CVT: R$ 115,990

Audace version items + leather seats, 7-inch digital panel, front parking sensor, 17-inch wheels, electrically folding external mirrors, among other items.

Photos: Fiat Pulse 2022

