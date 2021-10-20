FIFA announces that Fla or Palmeiras will play in Qatar in 2022

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said earlier this afternoon that the city of Doha, in Qatar, will host the 2021 Club World Cup.

In a press conference organized by the organization itself, the director also revealed that the tournament will be held in early 2022 and regretted Japan’s withdrawal as organizer.

“It was decided that the 2021 Club World Cup will be played in early 2022, with a date yet to be defined. The host country would be Japan, but the pandemic prevented the country from organizing the event, as you know. We decided, at a congress, that the next tournament will be in Doha. The city will host the final of the Club World Cup,” Infantino said.

Libertadores finalists, the Brazilians Palmeiras and Flamengo are fighting for the South American spot in the competition. Chelsea, winner of the last Champions League, is the representative of Europe.

The justification for the World Cup to be played only next year is due to the Arab Nations Cup, an event for national teams that will serve as a test for the World Cup and which will start on November 30, with a scheduled conclusion for that day. December 18th.

In order not to jam the calendar, FIFA decided to “postpone” the World Cup agenda for next year. In the coming days, the agency must disclose all the dates of the event.