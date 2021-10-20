FIFA Club World Cup to undergo major change; In addition to the Libertadores champion, the competition should have more South American clubs

The expansion of the Club World Cup is a subject that has been studied in depth by FIFA, the entity that organizes the competition. There are several years of dialogue with organizations to try to formulate a more comprehensive and competitive tournament.

Today there is a huge discrepancy between European and South American clubs. The idea is to equalize the potential and allow even national champions to compete. Giani Infantino, president of the entity, raised the possibility of including other associations.

“The Intercontinental Cup is a trophy that wrote the history of football, but today it is much bigger than Europe and South America. And or as FIFA president, I have to promote it all over the world. What we have to do is a real Club World Cup, with more participation of some national champions and not just continental competitions. Why not imagine one that includes the Copa Libertadores champion, but also the champion from Argentina, Brazil or Uruguay?” he said.

The new format of the World Cup can host up to 24 clubs and have a longer dispute time. The 2021 edition is still going on in the same way, but it will only be scheduled for February 2022.

