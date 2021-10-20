FIFA confirms the Club World Cup in the UAE | international football

FIFA finally announced this Wednesday that the 2021 Club World Cup will be played in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. The entity did not set the date, but the tournament will likely be held in mid-February 2022.

The competition will have Flamengo or Palmeiras as the representative of South America. The two teams will play the Libertadores final on November 27, in Montevideo.

Chelsea, who won the UEFA Champions League, Auckland City, from New Zealand and representing Oceania, and Al-Ahly, from Egypt and current continental African champion, are already classified for the tournament. Representatives from Asia, Concacaf and the host country are yet to be defined. The current world champion is Bayern Munich.

According to the GE, vaccinated Brazilians may enter the United Arab Emirates to follow the World Cup.

1 of 2 Bayern Munich were the 2020 Club World Cup champion — Photo: Getty Images Bayern Munich was the 2020 Club World Cup champion — Photo: Getty Images

The 2021 Club World Cup should have been played in December, in Japan, which gave up organizing it because of the pandemic.

FIFA then received formal proposals from South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, in addition to an informal consultation from Brazil – the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, would like to bring the World Cup to the city. The organization decided to hold the tournament in the Middle East.

It is still not clear if there will be more editions of the Club World Cup or what its format would be. FIFA even announced the creation of a new tournament, with 24 clubs, played every four years, but the pandemic ended up postponing this project.