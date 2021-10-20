FIFA finally defines the Club World Cup venue that will have Flamengo or Palmeiras

Club World Cup 2021 doesn’t have a date yet, but it will be in the United Arab Emirates

FIFA announced this Wednesday that the Club World Cup 2021 will be held in United Arab Emirates.

There is still no set date for the event, but according to European media, the competition must take place in January or February 2022.

From the 22nd to the 24th of October, Star+ Free Access arrives, 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here and enjoy all this and more!

Don’t miss the Star+ Free Access on October 22nd, 23rd to 24th! Three days completely free with lots of LIVE sport, series and movies. Click and learn more!

In recent months, there has been a long delay by the governing body of world football to define the venue for the event, after Japan gave up on organizing it.

Countries like South Africa and Brazil volunteered as venues, but FIFA ruled out both, preferring the United Arab Emirates.

The competition will certainly have a brazilian, as palm trees and Flamengo dispute the final of Libertadores Conmebol on November 27, at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay, broadcast for the ESPN at the Star+.

2018 Club World Cup Trophy Getty Images

The representative of Europe will be the Chelsea, from England, which won the last edition of the UEFA Champions League.



1 Related

Africa also already has its defined representative: the traditional Al-Ahly, from Egypt.

In Asia, the final of the AFC Champions will be between Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, and Pohang Steelers, from South Korea. In Concacaf (North, Central and Caribbean America), the decision of the local Champions League will be between America and Monterrey, both from Mexico.

In Oceania, a representative will still be chosen by the local Confederation.

The current world champion is Bayern Munich, from Germany, who beat Tigers, from Mexico, in the final of the 2020 edition.