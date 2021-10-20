Find out how to apply for the Elden Ring closed test

Exclusively for consoles, the test will take place over three days

We show here that the From Software just announced the postponement of Elden Ring in just over a month onwards (although the Steam page still marks January 20th), as well as featuring a closed test that will take place between the 12th and 14th of November only for the consoles.

The Closed Network Test will allow coop between participating players, at least that’s what a tweet that says “some challenges are better overcome with cooperation” indicates. The test will be used for “technical checks of online systems” and “will be examined when conducting large-scale network load tests” as described on the website. Bandai Namco.

Registration already are open and run until November 1st with five different sessions. These sessions have an exact day and time to take place, so don’t think that during these three days, you will be able to freely walk around the game. In addition, From Software will make available a specific excerpt for the test. About the sessions, these are the days and times (all in Brasília time):

Session 1 – November 12 (Friday) from 7 pm to 10 pm

Session 2 – November 12 (Friday) from 1:00 pm to 2:00 am

Session 3 – November 13 (Saturday) from 3pm to 7pm

Session 4 – November 14 (Sunday) from 7:00 am to 10:00 am

Session 5 – November 14 (Sunday) from 11 pm to 2 am



– Continues after advertising –

The steps for registration are very simple. Enough choose the desired platform (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S) and select the From Software titles you’ve played. Apart from the Souls, Sekiro and Bloodborne series, the other two options are Armored Core Verdict Day and Armored Core V. Yes From Software has already made other games. To finish it’s just enter your email and prove you are not a robot. Ready.

unfortunately the PC was left out and this is a platform widely used by “soulsbornekiro” players. There may be a separate testing time for PC only (or not). Elden Ring’s postponement comes shortly after a small leaked video supposedly running on an Xbox One was heavily criticized for graphical issues.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Bandai Namco