Find out what the new version of senator Renan Calheiros predicts for Covid’s CPI report | Covid’s CPI

Covid’s CPI rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), prepared a new version of the final opinion that will be presented this Wednesday (20). It has expanded the number of people and companies that will be accused of committing crimes in the pandemic.

The latest version of the report began to be sent on Monday night (18) to the senators. At the beginning of the session this Tuesday (19) of the commission, the president of the CPI, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) has already anticipated that he will make recommendations.

“I’ll give the rapporteur some suggestions in advance in relation to Amazonas, which is my state. There has to be… There was a CPI there. This CPI did not indict the governor, and then the governor becomes a defendant here, senator Marcos Rogério. We have to know why the rapporteur didn’t indict the governor, correct? Why the rapporteur’s omission on this, Senator Renan?” Aziz asked.

Renan Calheiros emphasized once again that the final report will reflect the thinking of the majority of the commission and that it is open to suggestions.

“For my part, President Omar, for my part I am completely open to collaboration and the materialization of all the orientations of my colleagues. My purpose is the same, it is the same as always. I want to collaborate and I do not want to put anything in this report that does not mean the thinking of the majority of the CPI,” said Renan Calheiros.

The draft report, which may still be changed until this Wednesday, has more than 1,100 pages.

As the Jornal Nacional anticipated last week, the reporter states that the federal government was silent and chose to act in a non-technical and reckless, negligent way in facing the new coronavirus pandemic, deliberately exposing the population to a concrete risk of mass infection .

“The government maintained a parallel office to support measures in the health area against scientific evidence, worked with the intention of immunizing the population through natural contamination, the so-called herd immunity, prioritized early treatment without scientific support for effectiveness , acted against the adoption of non-pharmacological measures, such as social distancing and the use of masks, and deliberately acted to delay the purchase of vaccines, in evident disregard for the life of Brazilians”, says the text.

With this X-ray of behavior and attitudes during the pandemic, Renan Calheiros indicates that 24 different crimes were committed, including murder, crimes against humanity, genocide of indigenous people, corruption, fraud in bidding, malfeasance and forgery of documents.

The report should recommend that 69 people be indicted, in addition to two companies, Need Medicines, involved in suspected corruption in the sale of Covaxin vaccine to the federal government, and VTCLog.

The CPI rapporteur is expected to call for the indictment of President Jair Bolsonaro for 11 crimes, including genocide of indigenous peoples, a point on which there is no consensus in the G7, the majority group on the commission.

In the current draft, Renan Calheiros states that the Bolsonaro government, “letting the virus act, propagating the illusory security of early treatment, instigating invaders and refusing to protect, has produced death and suffering at a distance for indigenous peoples”.

The rapporteur must also request the indictment of

sons of the president: senator Flávio Bolsonaro, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro and councilor Carlos Bolsonaro;

ministers: Marcelo Queiroga, Onyx Lorenzoni, Wagner Rosário and Braga Neto, who were not among those indicted in the first versions of the report;

former ministers: Ernesto Araújo and Eduardo Pazuello;

Deputies: the leader of the government in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros, Osmar Terra, Carla Zambelli, Bia Kicis and Carlos Jordy;

people appointed as members of the parallel cabinet, such as businessmen Luciano Hang, Otávio Fakhoury and Carlos Wizard, physician Nise Yamaguchi and virologist Paolo Zanotto.

On Tuesday night, G7 senators discussed the report point by point. The final document will be read at the CPI this Wednesday morning.

Planalto Palace’s advisors did not manifest themselves.

Flávio Bolsonaro stated that the accusations against him and the government have no legal basis and make no sense.

Carlos Jordy and Luciano Hang stated that the CPI is supported by narratives and not facts.

Carla Zambelli accused Renan Calheiros of anticipating the report and said he filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court to be heard.

Carlos Wizard’s defense reaffirmed that the businessman did not define government policies and that, therefore, he cannot be held responsible for a culpable epidemic.

Nise Yamaguchi said he will speak out after the official reading of the report.

The Ministry of Health informed that it was not notified of the presence of the name of Minister Marcelo Queiroga in the report.

Ricardo Barros stated that all deponents heard at the CPI, without exception, exempted him from involvement in the Covaxin case. And that the CPI cannot ignore the fact that the investigation has denied the suspicions.

Bia Kicis did not want to manifest.