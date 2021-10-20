Fiscal risk haunts and drops Ibovespa to 110,000 point range By Reuters







By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – News of the government’s plan to finance its social assistance program on Tuesday confirmed fears of an imminent break in the spending ceiling, fueling a pessimism that has melted Brazilian stocks.

Pressured by the losses of 90 out of 91 of the papers in the theoretical portfolio, it fell 3.28%, to 110,672.76 points. The session’s financial turnover totaled 36.7 billion reais.

The trigger for the index’s downfall came with information that the federal government plans to expand the social assistance package and at the same time give up the plan to levy income tax on dividends. In other words: spend more and collect less.

“This drastically worsens expectations regarding the Brazilian fiscal and borders on what no investor wants to see more in Brazil: fiscal irresponsibility,” said Clear Corretora analyst Rafael Ribeiro in a statement.

It was the password for a generalized worsening of the forecasts for the Federal Budget, which also triggered an escalation of future interest rates and against the real. This, even on a day of positive external environment, with a rise in New York stock exchanges.

The Ibovespa still came out of the lows (down from 110 thousand points), after information that the government postponed the announcement of the Auxílio Brasil program, replacing Bolsa Família.

HIGHLIGHTS

– AZUL (NYSE:) lost 10.36% and GOL (SA:) shrank 7.4%, with the combined rise of the dollar and prices worsening the cost scenario for airlines already suffering from the effects of the pandemic.

– MRV (SA:) was down 7% after announcing a drop in the main division of apartment building construction in Brazil in the third quarter. In a note to clients, BTG Pactual highlighted the weak results and cash consumption, but maintained a purchase recommendation for the shares.

– BANCO DO BRASIL (SA:) lost 4.9%, with the big banks also accusing the prospect of worsening fiscal, even with the information that the government can give up the Income Tax on dividends. BRADESCO (SA:) dropped 3.1%, while ITAÚ UNIBANCO (SA:) dropped 2.4%.

– PETROBRAS (SA:) was devalued by 4.9%. The company said it had “atypical demand” for fuel supply orders for November, well above previous months and its production capacity.

– B3 (SA:) lost 3.1% after announcing the purchase of 100% of the big data and artificial intelligence company Neoway for 1.8 billion reais in cash.

– EDP (SA:) BRASIL fell 1.6% after announcing the sale of 3 power transmission projects to Actis for 1.32 billion reais, in addition to the plan to sell hydroelectric plants by the end of the year.

– AMERICANAS (SA:) gave 0.1%, after announcing the day before that it may anticipate its merger plan with Lojas Americanas (SA:), which dropped 1.6%.

– GETNET UNIT soared 17.9%, with the payments arm of Santander (SA:) extending the strong gains of the day before, when it made its debut on the São Paulo stock exchange.

– CESP, outside the index, rose 1.36%. On Monday night, Votorantim and CPP Investments announced plans to consolidate their energy assets in Brazil, with the creation of a company that will control Cesp (SA:). In a note to clients, Credit Suisse assessed that the transaction should allow the company to have a better leverage structure and benefit from the current high demand for renewable sources. “However, the proposed terms do not appear to favor minority shareholders.”