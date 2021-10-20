Fiscal risk haunts and drops Ibovespa to 110,000 points range

News of the government’s plan to finance its social assistance program on Tuesday confirmed fears of an imminent break in the spending ceiling, fueling a pessimism that melted Brazilian stocks.

News of the government’s plan to finance its social assistance program on Tuesday confirmed fears of an imminent break in the spending ceiling, fueling a pessimism that melted Brazilian stocks.

Pressured by the losses of 90 out of 91 of the papers in the theoretical portfolio, the Ibovespa (IBOV) collapsed 3.28%, to 110,672.76 points. The session’s financial turnover totaled 36.7 billion reais.

The trigger for the index’s downfall came with information that the federal government plans to expand the social assistance package and at the same time give up the plan to levy income tax on dividends. In other words: spend more and collect less.

“This drastically worsens the expectations regarding the Brazilian fiscal and borders on what no investor wants to see more in Brazil: fiscal irresponsibility,” said Clear Corretora analyst Rafael Ribeiro in a statement.

It was the password for a general deterioration in the forecasts for the Federal Budget, which also triggered an escalation of future interest rates and the dollar against the real. This, even on a day of positive external environment, with a rise in New York stock exchanges.

The Ibovespa still came out of the lows (down from 110 thousand points), after information that the government postponed the announcement of the Auxílio Brasil program, replacing Bolsa Família.

Highlights

Blue (BLUE) lost 10.36% and Goal (GOOL4) shrank by 7.4%, with the combined rise of the dollar and oil prices worsening the cost scenario for airlines already suffering from the effects of the pandemic.

mrv (MRVE3) had a 7% drop after announcing retreat in the main division of construction of apartment buildings in Brazil in the third quarter.

In a note to customers, the BTG Pactual (BPAC11) highlighted the weak results and cash consumption, but maintained a buy recommendation for the shares.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3) lost 4.9%, with the big banks also accusing the prospect of worsening fiscal, even with the information that the government can give up the Income Tax on dividends.

Bradesco (BBDC4) yielded 3.1%, while Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) had a drop of 2.4%.

Petrobras (PETR4) was devalued by 4.9%. The company said it had “atypical demand” for fuel supply orders for November, well above previous months and its production capacity.

B3 (B3Sa3) lost 3.1% after announcing the purchase of 100% of the big data and artificial intelligence company Neoway for 1.8 billion reais in cash.

EDP ​​Brazil (ENBR3) fell 1.6% after announcing the sale of 3 power transmission projects to Actis for 1.32 billion reais, in addition to the plan to sell hydroelectric plants by the end of the year.

American (AMER3) gave 0.1%, after announcing the day before that it could anticipate its merger plan with Lojas Americanas, which dropped 1.6%.

Getnet (GETT11) soared 17.9%, with Santander’s payments arm extending the strong gains of the day before, when it made its debut on the São Paulo stock exchange.

Cesp (CESP3), outside the index, rose 1.36%. On Monday night, Votorantim and CPP Investments announced plans to consolidate their energy assets in Brazil, with the creation of a company that will control Cesp.

In a note to clients, Credit Suisse assessed that the transaction should allow the company to have a better leverage structure and benefit from the current high demand for renewable sources. “However, the proposed terms do not seem to favor minority shareholders.”