Five fun facts about the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which has been erupting for a month

1 in 14 Lava behind houses after volcano eruption on the island of La Palma, Spain

Credit: 20/09/2021 REUTERS/Borja Suarez

two in 14 Lava from the volcano of La Palma reaches the ocean

Credit: Borja Suarez/Reuters

3 in 14 Lava from a volcano from the Spanish island of La Palma reaches the sea

Credit: Reproduction / Ministerio Transportes, Movilidad y A. Urbana

4 in 14 Cumbre Vieja volcano is in its fifth week of eruptions

Credit: Reproduction / CNN

5 in 14 Volcanic activity has been defined by explosions that expel small volumes of lava in a short period.

Credit: Disclosure/Government of the Canary Islands

6 in 14 NASA images show lava trail from volcano eruption in Canary Islands

Credit: Disclosure/NASA

7 in 14 Lava arises from multiple sources that branch out.

Credit: 09/22/2021/REUTERS/Nacho Doce

8 in 14 Daily emissions of ash and microparticles impair air quality

Credit: Reuters

9 in 14 The island of La Palma is made up of two large volcanic centers

Credit: Reproduction/CNN Brasil (22.Sep.2021)

10 in 14 Cumbre Vieja is one of the most active volcanoes in the Canary Islands

Credit: Instituto Volcanológico de Canarias

11 in 14 Eruptions recorded since the 15th century produced moderate activity and lava flows that damaged populated areas.

Credit: 20/09/2021REUTERS/Nacho Doce

12 in 14 Volcano spews lava in El Paso, Canary Islands, Spain

Credit: 09/19/2021 REUTERS/Borja Suarez

13 in 14 The magnitude of volcanic eruptions is measured on the scale of the Volcanic Explosivity Index (VEI) with values ​​between 0 and 8

Credit: Reproduction

14 in 14 Eruption sets houses on fire on the island of La Palma

Credit: Reproduction/CNN Brasil (19.Oct.2021)

The Cumbre Vieja volcano, located on the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands, Spain, completed a month in eruption this Tuesday (19). Volcanic activity has been defined by small to medium explosions with large intervals of time—technically they are technically called Strombolian.

Lava arises from multiple sources that branch out. Daily emissions of ash and microparticles impair air quality. Learn some fun facts about the volcano:

1. Volcano is over 125,000 years old

The island of La Palma is made up of two large volcanic centers. Cumbre Vieja, in the south of the region, is one of the most active in the Canary Islands. The volcano is over 125,000 years old.

According to the Smithsonian Institution’s Global Volcanism Program, eruptions over the past 7,000 years have formed cinder cones and craters along the volcano’s axis, producing fissure-fueled lava flows that descend to the sea.

Eruptions recorded since the 15th century produced moderate activity and lava flows that damaged populated areas. Lava flows also reached the sea in the years 1585, 1646, 1712, 1949 and 1971.

2. Eruption has a low “explosive rate”

In volcanology, the magnitude of volcanic eruptions is measured on the scale of the Volcanic Explosivity Index (VEI) with values ​​between 0 and 8. In the case of this eruption, according to the Canary Islands government, the estimated IVE so far is 2.

Volcanic activity is monitored by a scientific committee, coordinated by the government’s General Directorate of Security and Emergencies, composed of representatives from different research institutions and universities.

The main lava flow runs along the north side, descending through the northern part of the previous flows, following trajectories to the west and northwest. At the exit from the emission center, the flow is concentrated in a stepped lava channel.

The crater emission centers are still active. The center, which was reactivated on October 16, continues its intermittent ash emission activity.

According to the scientific committee, the morphology of the cone shows changes repeatedly due to successive growth and reconfiguration processes of the eruptive process.

3. Volcano has already affected more than 2,000 buildings

The volcano’s eruption has affected an area of ​​763 hectares so far. According to the Canary Islands government, the maximum width between the two lava flows is approximately 2,900 meters, with some areas still intact.

According to data from the Copernicus satellite, at least 2,016 buildings were affected, with 1,956 destroyed and 60 partially damaged or at risk.

Regarding crops, the updated data exceeds the 228 hectares affected, including banana, avocado and vine plantations.

According to the government, 344 displaced people are currently being accommodated in hotels and assisted by the Red Cross, in coordination with municipal social services.

4. Eruption caused an increase in earthquakes

Volcanic eruptions cause increased seismic activity in the region. Since the beginning of the activity, there have been daily earthquakes, some felt by the population. The center of the quakes is located to the south and east of the eruption areas.

In the last 24 hours, 47 earthquakes were detected in the area affected by volcanic reactivation, seven tremors were felt by the population. The most intense earthquake occurred on Monday (18), with magnitude 4.3 and 37 km in depth.

Most tremors are at medium or high depths, between 10 and 15 km. Furthermore, quakes located at depths greater than 20 km continue to have a high magnitude. High values ​​of the tremor signal amplitude are maintained, with intensifying pulses.

5. Volcano released a lot of ash and pollutants

One of the aspects associated with a volcanic eruption is the release of ash and particles, which harms the quality of the air. According to the Canary Islands government, the height of the column of ash and gas measured on Monday, as well as its dispersion, reached 4,000 meters.

The government recommended that the population of the municipality of El Paso stay at home between 2 pm and 9 pm, and wear PFF2 type masks to go out on the streets. The local weather conditions are unfavorable from the point of view of air quality, due to the high concentration of microparticles in suspension. In addition to the particles emitted by the volcano, the island suffers from the effects of dust particles coming from the Sahara Desert in Africa.

The emission of sulfur dioxide (SO2) associated with the volcanic plume (column of ash and volcanic gases), which ranged between 4,500 and 21,000 tons per day, continues to register high values, reaching about 3,900 tons per day.

Regarding sulfur dioxide, records for the last 24 hours have been far from the maximum recommended limit for all stations on the island, according to the government.

The areas most affected by ash fall are the western half of La Palma, mainly north and southwest of the outbreak’s focus.

Since the start of volcanic activity, plumes of sulfur dioxide have fluctuated in various directions, according to the Global Volcanism Program. On October 8th they reached the Caribbean and on October 12th they reached North Africa, Spain and Portugal.

