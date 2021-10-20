Flamengo scares away “ghost” and improves performance against Athletico at Arena da Baixada | Flamengo

Playing at Arena da Baixada was, for many years, a headache for Flamengo fans. However, since 2019, the retrospect has changed. Since then, the Rio de Janeiro club has improved its performance against Athletico in Curitiba, with two wins, one draw and one defeat. Until then, the red-black team had won only once in 19 matches.
Now, the team led by Renato Gaúcho will have the chance to expand on its recent good history at the Arena da Baixada in the first duel in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT).
Arena da Baixada ready to receive Athletico-PR x Flamengo for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Felipe Schmidt
The survey of “Statistical Spy” points out that the confrontation Athletico-PR x Flamengo in the Arena da Baixada, renovated in 1999, was played 23 times. Until 2018, the retrospective showed 13 Athletico victories, five draws and only one victory for Flamengo – for the Copa Sudamericana, in 2011.
The story only changed in 2019. That year, the teams faced each other twice in Curitiba, and Flamengo was undefeated: a 1-1 draw for the Copa do Brasil and a 2-0 victory in the Brazilian Championship (see goals below).
Flamengo against Athletico at Arena Baixada since 2019:
- Athletico-PR 1 x 1 Flamengo – Brazil Cup 2019 – quarter finals (first leg);
- Athletico-PR 0 x 2 Flamengo – Brazilian Championship 2019 – 25th round;
- Athletico-PR 0 x 1 Flamengo – Copa do Brasil 2020 – Round of 16 (first leg);
- Athletico-PR 2 x 1 Flamengo – Campeonato Brasileiro 2020 – 32nd round.
Flamengo won Athletico at the Arena by the last 16 of 2020 — Photo: CARLOS PEREYRA/FOTOARENA/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO
Flamengo and Athletico-PR meet for the fourth time in the history of the Copa do Brasil. In six games, the Cariocas have three wins and three draws. Two clashes were played at Arena da Baixada, a draw in 2019 and a victory for Flamengo in 2020.
Flamengo and Athletico-PR face off at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Arena da Baixada, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. The place in the final will be decided at Maracanã, on the 27th.
— Photo: Disclosure