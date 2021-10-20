Flay is proposed in marriage during a birthday party

Flay had a lot to celebrate at his 27th birthday party. In addition to seeing friends and former colleagues of “Big Brother Brasil 20”, the singer also received a surprise from her boyfriend and was proposed to marry him during the event, which took place last night in São Paulo.

While she sang to the guests, the now fiance, Pedro Maia, took the stage and made the order, kneeling with the ring in his hand.

As soon as he finishes the request, Flay accepts and kisses his lover. “Marry me, my love! Marry me! I love you so much! I love you so much!”, said the model who was very emotional at the time.

Flay was proposed by the groom Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Pedro had already declared himself earlier to the ex-sister in an Instagram post. “Happy birthday, my love. You are everything to me. I love you soooo,” he wrote.

The couple started dating in October 2020, but only revealed to be dating in January of this year. “I couldn’t stand hiding anymore, despite never having lied about being single, I just preferred to be off until I saw if it would really work. When it starts with a lot of exposure, because there’s a lot of interference from outside, people giving advice. nothing spoils us that is not our responsibility.’