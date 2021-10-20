Flight Simulator to win Game of the Year edition

Microsoft announced, through a new trailer, that Flight Simulator there will be one Game of the Year Edition. The enhanced version of the game arrives on November 18, bringing more new content, in addition to everything that has been implemented in the game since its original launch in 2020.

According to the trailer’s description on YouTube, the Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition includes:

5 completely new aircraft in the simulator

8 new handcrafted airports

New Quests, Tutorials and Resources

New cities in photogrammetry

And the most interesting part of GOTY Edition is that the news will arrive in the form of a free update for those who already have the Microsoft Flight Simulator. Whether you’re shopping on consoles or on PC, or playing through the Xbox Game Pass, you don’t have to worry about investing more to enjoy this content.

For those who want to know a little more, the new aircraft being added to the Microsoft Flight Simulator These will be: Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet, VoloCity, Pilatus PC-6 Porter, CubCrafters NX Cub and Aviat Pitts Special S1S.

As for the airports, despite the fact that there are eight, they will unfortunately be restricted to the United States and Germany. In the US, the airports are Patrick Space Force Base (KCOF) and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (KNKX). Meanwhile, in Germany, we will have Leipzig/Halle (EDDP), Allgäu Airport Memmingen (EDJA), Kassel (EDVK), Switzerland, Lugano Airport (LSZA), Zurich Airport (LSZH) and Luzern-Beromunster (LSZO).