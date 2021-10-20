For momentum in Brasileirão and more tranquility, Palmeiras tries to end fast against Ceará | palm trees

After ending a sequence of five rounds without winning in the Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras will face Ceará this Wednesday, at 19:00 (GMT), at Castelão, to try to end another fast, this one longer: São Paulo have not won a victory in Fortaleza against their rival Alvinegro for 24 years.

During this period, there were nine matches played outside São Paulo in the confrontation, with six draws and three victories for the Ceará team. The last time Verdão returned home with a positive result was in April 1997, with a 5-2 rout in the Copa do Brasil.

At the Soccer Academy, the idea is to take advantage of the performance against Internacional to regain space in the fight for the first positions of Brasileirão.

1 of 2 Arena Castelão hosts the match between Ceará and Palmeiras this Wednesday — Photo: Fernando Ferreira / Ceará SC Arena Castelão hosts the match between Ceará and Palmeiras this Wednesday — Photo: Fernando Ferreira / Ceará SC

Even the Libertadores finalist, Verdão suffered from the irregularity of the team in the national competition and only returned to the G-4 in the last round.

After criticism and protests from the fans, the athletes and the technical committee led by Abel Ferreira have been talking about regaining confidence, also thinking about the decision of the South American tournament against Flamengo, in November.

In the 2021 season, the Palmeirenses have so far built a campaign with 63.2% success as a visitor, with 16 wins, seven draws and six defeats in 29 matches. The performance is superior to the principal: 56.3% in 29 games.

This Wednesday’s duel against Ceará is valid for the 19th round. At the time, the match was postponed because of the call-up of the Palmeirenses to the rounds of the South American Qualifiers.

Palmeiras’ most recent games against Ceará as a visitor:

6/10/2018 – Ceará 2×2 Palmeiras (Brasileirão)

Highlights: Ceará 2 x 2 Palmeiras for the 11th round of the Brazilian Championship

7/20/2019 – Ceará 2×0 Palmeiras (Brasileirão)

Highlights: Ceará 2 x 0 Palmeiras for the 11th round of the Brasileirão

11/18/2020 – Ceará 2×2 Palmeiras (Brazil Cup)

Highlights: Ceará 2 x 2 Palmeiras, in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

1/24/2021 – Ceará 2×1 Palmeiras (Brasileirão)

Highlights: Ceará 2 x 1 Palmeiras for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão 2020