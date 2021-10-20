Former Chavez Military Intelligence Chief Says Venezuela Funded Lula

Hugo Carvajal’s accusation was brought to the Spanish court in a letter sent to Judge Manuel García-Castellón

O former head of military intelligence chavista, Hugo Armando Carvajal Barrios, known as Pollo Carvajal, stated that the Venezuela financed the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and other left-wing Brazilian politicians. Carvajal, who was arrested last month in Madrid and was considered the most wanted fugitive from the United States for drug trafficking, money laundering and collaboration with Colombia’s revolutionary armed forces, the FARC, gave the statement to Spanish justice for through a letter sent to Judge Manuel García-Castellón. General Chavez said the governments of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro sent money to left-wing political parties and politicians in European and Latin American countries, including Brazil, Argentina and Bolivia. He does not detail how the payment would be made, but he assured that the illegal financing scheme lasted at least 15 years. According to Carvajal, former presidents Lula, Néstor Kirchner and Evo Morales were benefited. So far, Carvajal remains imprisoned in Spain and his extradition to the United States is negotiated. In a statement, Lula’s advisors denied that he had received money from Venezuela and that all of the former president’s were broken and no irregularities were found.

*With information from reporter Fernando Martins