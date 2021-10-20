Former Soldiers Invade Guatemalan Congress to Demand Compensation | World

Former Guatemalan soldiers invaded on Tuesday (19) a part of the Congress headquarters and set fire to vehicles parked in the vicinity of the building. The military group demanded that the parliamentarians approve an indemnity for their services rendered during the Civil War (learn more at the end of the article).
Protesters broke a metal door and invaded the Congress parking lot, and also padlocked several doors to prevent the departure of some deputies and officials.
Firefighters try to extinguish flames in Guatemala’s Congressional area set ablaze by ex-combatants demanding the approval of compensation on Tuesday (19) — Photo: Johan Ordonez/AFP
Local TV broadcast live images of the fire and columns of smoke emanating from parked vehicles. It is unclear whether deputies are among the wounded.
According to local Guatemalan vehicles, there were scenes of physical aggression. A journalist covering the riot had part of the equipment damaged. Police said they had arrested those allegedly responsible for the riots.
Clash in the streets of Guatemala’s capital after ex-military stormed Congress on Monday (19) — Photo: Johan Ordonez/AFP
The protest was called in repudiation of the deputies’ alleged refusal to approve a bill that authorizes compensation equivalent to almost R$ 84,000 to each retired soldier for his services during the Civil War (1960-1996).
The internal conflict left 200,000 dead and missing, many of them indigenous, most in the hands of the army.
Last year, in another wave of protests, protesters also set fire to Congress in an act against cuts in health and education.