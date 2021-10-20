Four benefits exercise brings and (maybe) you didn’t know – 10/20/2021

It is not news to anyone that regular physical activity has many health benefits, such as helping to control body weight and gain muscle; reduce the risk of diabetes, heart attack, stroke and other illnesses; and reduce stress, anxiety and depressive symptoms.

But exercise promotes other gains that not everyone knows about. Did you know, for example, that when you’re there, running and sweating to complete that ride in the park, you’re also ensuring your eye health, improving your performance in sex and even contributing to the frequency with which you make “number 2” in the bathroom? So it is! Below, we explain how exercise has benefits that you might not know about.

1. Maintaining good vision and preventing glaucoma

A study by researchers at the University of California’s Center for Ophthalmology (USA) concluded that people who exercise regularly have a 73 percent lower risk of developing glaucoma — a disease that can cause irreversible blindness and is more common after 40 years of age.

This benefit is guaranteed mainly when performing moderate or intense outdoor activities (such as running, cycling, walking), in which the eyes are stimulated to see far. According to ophthalmologist Joana de Farias, a physician at Eyecenter Unique and a specialist by the CBO (Brazilian Council of Ophthalmology), regular physical activity (at least three times a week) helps to regulate intraocular pressure — which when high increases the risk of glaucoma and it can also lead to difficulties in seeing, reduced peripheral vision and redness in the eyes.

The doctor emphasizes, however, that when exercising outdoors, it is always important to wear specific glasses for sports practice, to prevent something from reaching your eyes and causing injuries, in addition to protecting your eyes from solar radiation — better understand why you should wearing glasses during physical activity and how to choose the ideal model.

2. Increased memory

Anyone who thinks chess is the only sport that works the brain is wrong. Any physical activity is able to improve memory and other abilities of our mind.

Marco Túlio de Mello, Ph.D. in psychobiology and professor at the Sports Department at the Faculty of Physical Education, Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais), explains that any exercise — be it aerobic training (running, biking), be it strength training (weight training)—stimulates the production of proteins (BDNF) that favor the formation and repair of neurons. “This will help improve cognitive functions (memory, attention, problem solving, motor skills, etc.).”

Doctor in physical education and professor at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco) Andre Costa says that aerobic activities still protect against cognitive decline, which occurs naturally during the aging process, reducing the risk of dementias such as Alzheimer’s.

Image: iStock

3. Increased libido and improved sexual performance

You know: the sexual act takes some effort. And the person who exercises regularly has more strength and endurance, which tends to contribute to good performance in bed. But not only that.

Patricia Zaidan, PhD in exercise and sport sciences from UERJ (University of the State of Rio de Janeiro) and specialist in women’s health, explains that regular exercise promotes the improvement of blood circulation throughout the body, including in the sexual organs. This increases women’s lubrication and sex drive. It also boosts men’s arousals and makes them more powerful and lasting erections.

Regular training also stimulates the production of neurotransmitters that increase pleasure and well-being, improve mood and reduce stress, directly influencing libido, in addition to raising self-esteem (which helps a lot during sex).

4. Improved bowel function

Anxiety and stress situations affect the intestinal tract. Regular training helps control the level of cortisol (stress hormone) and stimulates the production of neurotransmitters that bring well-being, which helps to minimize certain gastrointestinal problems.

“Exercise also stimulates the movements and mechanical effects of the intestine (responsible for pushing the feces), facilitating the movement in the organ and preventing constipation and other associated problems”, says Patrícia Zaidan.

André Costa emphasizes that the practice of physical exercise also has a beneficial effect on the intestinal microbiota — a set of bacteria that inhabit the organ and are important for physical and mental health and even obesity prevention.