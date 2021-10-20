Foxtron: Chinese features Model C, E and T

The iPhone maker now has its electric car division, Foxtron. Created to take over the new business, without relying on partnerships outside China, as in the case of Apple itself, the company launched by Foxconn officially unveiled its proposals in the form of three products.

These are the Model C, Model E and Model T, respectively sedan, crossover and bus. By designations, the influence of Tesla is, but Foxconn will have problems in the American market if it wants to get the crossover and the bus. It’s just that Ford has the rights to Model E and Model T, which led the Elon Musk brand to call its best-selling sedan the Model 3.

Anyway, as China will be its main market, Foxtron is not caring about this detail at the moment, however, it is known that the purchase of Lordstown, allows the Taiwanese manufacturer to add a production line in the huge factory, which produced the Chevrolet Cruze and currently assembles the Endurance electric pickup.

The Model C is a 4,640 m long crossover with 2,860 m wheelbase, with space for five or seven people. By size, it will be a direct rival of the Tesla Model Y, as well as the Ford Mustang Mach E. With two electric engines, it delivers 406 horsepower and 71.1 kgfm.

With four-wheel drive, the Foxtron Model C goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and with a range of 700 km on the NEDC cycle or just over 600 km on the WLTP. The drag coefficient is 0.27 cx. The sales forecast is 2023 and the price will not exceed 229,800 yuan or R$ 197,000.

Another is the Model E electric sedan, which measures 5,100 m in length and has 3,100 m between axles, whose mission is to take the equally electric Chinese luxury sedans like the ET7. It has a 203 horsepower front and 542 horsepower rear electric motor for a total of 745 horsepower. The sedan goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and a range of 750 km.

The Model T bus, on the other hand, has a range of 400 km and a maximum speed of 120 km/h, slightly above the ideal for an urban passenger vehicle.