France initiates trial of Benzema, accused of blackmail against Mathieu Valbuena

VERSAILLES, France — The trial involving players Karim Benzema and Mathieu Valbuena began this Wednesday. The Real Madrid striker is accused of blackmailing his former French teammate over an erotic video.

Benzema did not appear at the Court of Versailles. Lawyer Antoine Vey claimed “professional reasons” as the Frenchman played a Champions League game in Ukraine on Tuesday night and needed to prepare for the match against Barcelona next Sunday.

According to the AFP agency, Valbuena’s lawyer, Paul-Albert Iweins, described the absence as “deplorable”.

"For five years, (Benzema) proclaimed that he wanted a confrontation with my client. Now I hope the court will consider the consequences of that attitude," he said.





On Wednesday, Valbuena said he “felt in danger” when he learned of the intimate video.

— I was scared for my sporting career, for the France national team. I knew that if the video were to come out, it would be complicated for me in the selection, as we saw later – said the Olympiakos midfielder.

If convicted, Benzema faces up to five years in prison and a fine of €75,000. The verdict would go against a good phase in the fields. Current top scorer in the League, with 9 goals in 8 games, Benzema assumed the post of main player for Real Madrid after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018. The Frenchman arrived at the Bernabéu in 2009 and has 289 goals scored in 569 games for Real. He is the third highest scorer in the club’s history, behind only Raúl and CR7.

Blackmail in 2015

The case involving the players began in 2015. At the time, Valbuena asked a man in the city of Marseille, identified as Axel Angot, to upload files from his cell phone to a new device. Angot found the images with sexual content on the phone and he and another defendant at the trial, Mustapha Zouaoui, reportedly threatened to make the content public.

According to the file, Valbuena received an anonymous call about the video while at the French national training camp. The person said they wanted to “make a deal” with him because of the video, but would only do so if the player named “a trusted intermediary”.

Valbuena did not accept the proposal and filed a complaint while an undercover police officer began participating in the negotiation on his behalf. He claims to have received new calls and messages from an anonymous person, reiterating the need for an intermediary. In the meantime, the blackmailers would have contacted a childhood friend of Benzema’s, Karim Zenati, who would bridge the gap with Valbuena.

Benzema is accused of advising his friend on how he should negotiate directly with his teammate. At the time, during a call with Zenati, bugged by the police, he stated: “He is not taking us seriously.” Zenati replied: “We are here to resolve this; if he doesn’t want to, he will have to deal with the piranhas.” The Real player denies the accusations and claims that he only “wanted to help a friend without harming Valbuena”.