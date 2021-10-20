From sex 12 times a day to supposed betrayal: the romance between Icardi and Wanda – 10/20/2021

the attacker Mauro Icardi, of Paris Saint-Germain, and his wife Wanda Nara have aroused the curiosity of followers on social networks, with cryptic messages that indicate an alleged betrayal of the player.

Married since 2014, Icardi and Wanda lived, under the eyes of fans, a life 100% high spirits. Together, the two published photos together on social networks, and the vows of love were constant. This love exposed to the couple’s followers was not just on the internet.

Former Inter Milan player, Italian Daniele Adani he said, in an interview with former Italian national team striker Christian Vieri, that the Argentine player told him he had sex 12 times a day with the model.

The first contact between the two took place in 2011, when the attacker transferred to Sampdoria. On the Italian team, he met his compatriot Maxi López, who had Wanda Nara as his wife. The couple approached Icardi and helped him adapt to the country.

In 2013, the marriage between Maxi and Wanda came to an end. The reason? The model would have betrayed the player with Mauro Icardi. A few months later, the model married Icardi in a private ceremony, with only 12 guests, in Buenos Aires.

The businesswoman has been with her husband since the athlete’s departure from Sampdoria: he spent six seasons at Inter Milan before signing with PSG.

Last weekend, the model and businesswoman stopped following her husband on Instagram. She also deleted all of her photos with the player and posted a cryptic phrase in the stories.

“Other bad family that you took a scoundrel!”, Wanda wrote. In Portuguese, the translation would be “another family that you ruined for being a p…”. “Dolly” is a derogatory term used against women.

Image: Reproduction

The next day, celebrating Mother’s Day in Argentina, Icardi seemed to deny the rumors of separation by posting a record congratulating his partner. Unlike him, the blonde opted for a photo just in the company of her children.

Icardi and Wanda have two daughters: Francesca and Isabella, who are sisters of three children of Maxi López with the blonde – Valentino, Benedicto and Constantino.

Affected by the possible separation, Icardi was out of PSG training earlier this week and was not among those listed in the Parisian team’s 3-2 victory over RB Leipzig, yesterday (19), in the Liga dos group stage Champions. According to the Argentine TV show “Los Angeles de la Mañana”, the player has threatened to break his contract with the French team if he has to divorce his wife.

Icardi posted this morning a story alongside Wanda and wrote: “My love”. The player now only follows the businesswoman on Instagram. Did the couple reconcile?